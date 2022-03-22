Payfare Powers Cash Back Rewards on Fuel Purchases for Dashers in Response to Surging Gas Prices

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payfare (TSX: PAY), a leading fintech powering instant payout and digital banking solutions for the gig workforce, announces boosted rewards on fuel purchases for all U.S. DoorDash Dashers with a DasherDirect debit card powered by Payfare. Cardholders can now earn 10% cash back on gas, an increase from the existing 2% cash back on fuel, and in addition to existing compelling rewards already available on everyday purchases.

The enhanced rewards program, supported by DoorDash, will automatically give 10% cash back for Payfare cardholders on every fuel purchase at least until the end of April 2022. Cash back rewards, combined with free instant access to earnings deposits after each “dash” and a mobile banking app, are one of many zero-cost benefits available to cardholders to combat the recent surge in gas prices. Payfare expects that DasherDirect users will receive cashback of approximately $0.43 per gallon based on current gas prices1, before factoring any additional incentives offered by DoorDash.

“With gas prices hitting all-time highs in recent days, rewards like this will help Dashers stay on the road and keep their earnings in their pockets,” said Marco Margiotta, CEO and Founding Partner of Payfare. “Empowering the financial well-being of gig workers is at the heart of what we do at Payfare.”

The DasherDirect app is available for iOS and Android mobile users on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The DasherDirect Business Prepaid Visa Card is issued by Stride Bank, N.A., member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc, and is subject to eligibility.

For more information, please visit https://dasher.doordash.com/en-us/dasherdirect.

1https://gasprices.aaa.com/ accessed on March 21, 2022.

