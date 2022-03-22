Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Selects Delphi as Exclusive Provider of Digital Menu Boards

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delphi Display Systems, Inc., a global provider of technology solutions for the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry, announced today that it was selected as the exclusive provider of digital menu technology for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. After several months of testing Delphi’s cloud-based Insight Engage™ Content Management System (CMS), Fuzzy’s selected Delphi to provide digital menu solutions for new stores as well as existing store retrofits. As part of the solution, Delphi provided an integration with Fuzzy’s Point of Sale system to allow menu pricing to be updated automatically when pricing changes are made on the POS.

“We are excited to be working with Delphi as our digital menu partner,” said Leo Aguilar, Vice President, Technology at Fuzzy's Taco Shop. “After evaluating several providers, we selected Delphi because of their robust and easy to use CMS platform, POS integration capabilities and their responsive sales and support team.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Fuzzy’s as they grow their brand,” said Rafael Klatil, Senior Director, Sales and Business Development at Delphi Display Systems. “The advanced features of our 3rd generation Insight Engage™ 3.0 CMS platform will allow the Fuzzy’s team to simplify the management of their digital menu board content.”

About Delphi

Delphi Display Systems, Inc. provides customized outdoor and indoor digital signage hardware, software and service solutions that enable businesses to engage with, influence, attract and retain their end customers. Specializing in drive-thru technologies, Delphi provides solutions to the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry where it has installed solutions in more than 40,000 locations in over 75 countries around the world. The company also serves the education, corporate, transportation and theme park markets as well as other industry verticals. For more information on the company and its products, visit DelphiDisplay.com.

About Fuzzy’s

Founded in 2003 near the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. The laid-back atmosphere pairs perfectly with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso and icy-cold beverages always served at a chill price. With nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 17 states, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was ranked a Top Food Franchise, Top Franchise for Culture, and Top Multi-Unit Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Business Review, recognized in Entrepreneur’s 2021 Franchise 500 Ranking and Nation’s Restaurant News’ #10 “Fastest Growing Chains” of 2018, and was included on Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchises” list in 2017. For franchising information, please visit www.MyFuzzys.com.