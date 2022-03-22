CMS Grants Certification of Netsmart Electronic Visit Verification System as the State Solution in Georgia

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netsmart, the industry-leading software and solution provider for state Medicaid agencies, home health and community-based providers, announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has granted certification of the Netsmart electronic visit verification (EVV) solution as the state EVV aggregator for Georgia.

Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) successfully launched the first phase of EVV implementation in the Spring of 2021. The EVV solution facilitates mobile care delivery and claims processing, enabling providers to verify visits for home and community-based services.

Netsmart currently serves as the EVV aggregator for multiple managed care organizations and four states. Additionally, the solution integrates providers with other state and MCO EVV aggregators, facilitating over 2 million visits per month. Netsmart EVV is part of the powerful CareFabric® platform encompassing the full range of functionality including clinical, operational, administrative and financial capabilities that organizations need to consistently deliver quality care to their workforce.

“We are grateful for our journey with Georgia to deliver innovative technology to meet and exceed their mission of bringing home and community-based providers onto a digital platform while providing accessible, quality healthcare services for the community,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “Working side by side, we have been able to bring more valuable data to the state — going beyond the requirements of the federal mandate for EVV — driving analytics and reporting to ensure accurate billing and quality care across other state connections.”

The State of Georgia sought to aggregate data across its providers, payers and the state, regardless of the current electronic health record (EHR) or EVV solution being used, ensuring compliance with federal requirements while minimizing provider burden. More than 35 third-party connections have been achieved across Georgia to offer the level of connectedness that minimizes data entry, prevents silos of data and better informs clinicians. Beyond the minimum requirements of the mandate, the Netsmart EVV platform has caregiver messaging and management capabilities that equip provider organizations with a full suite of capabilities to improve care coordination and increase member satisfaction.

The 21st Century Cures Act EVV requirements support Georgia Medicaid’s mission of providing access to affordable, quality healthcare services for Medicaid members. The Georgia go-live implementation has included receiving provider, recipient and authorization files while providers schedule, complete visit collection using GPS, or interactive voice response (IVR) leveraging a proprietary business rules logic and claims submission.

“Georgia providers are currently up and running utilizing the platform, completing over 1.6 million visits to date,” said Valentine. “We will continue to improve the provider’s member experience with a focus on better outcomes as we evolve the case management capability within the native EVV solution.”

About Georgia Department of Community Health

The Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) is one of Georgia’s four health agencies serving the state’s growing population of over 10 million people.

DCH serves as the lead agency for Medicaid and also oversees the State Health Benefit Plan and Healthcare Facility Regulation Division (HFRD), impacting one in four Georgians.

Through effective planning, purchasing and oversight, DCH provides access to affordable, quality health care to millions of Georgians, including some of the state’s most vulnerable and underserved populations.

Six enterprise offices support the work of the agency’s three program divisions. DCH employees are based in Atlanta, Cordele and across the state. Caylee Noggle serves as Commissioner of the DCH. To learn more visit www.dch.georgia.gov/.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of home care and hospice and senior living) markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,500 associates work hand-in-hand with our 680,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.