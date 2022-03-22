FlexIt Has Been Named the Official Virtual Fitness Partner of the Florida Panthers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlexIt, the #1 Virtual Personal Training platform, is teaming up with the Florida Panthers, an elite franchise in the National Hockey League (NHL), to offer a 360° partnership. This partnership names FlexIt the franchise's official virtual fitness partner.

FlexIt will be curating an exclusive holistic wellness experience for the Panthers community throughout the remainder of the 2021-2022 NHL season, covering everything from game-day activations to ongoing access to FlexIt's premier fitness resources at the games, online, and throughout the Panthers communication channels.

This will include live, in-person activations, such as fitness classes on game days, in-game promotions, activations, in-arena signage, and the all-new “FlexIt Flexcam." Panthers’ fans will also get their heart rates up when participating in two upcoming workouts led by FlexIt’s top trainers, including talent from FlexItPRO™, held directly outside the FLA Live Arena stadium. FlexItPRO™ is a premium invite-only platform that allows users access to elite trainers usually exclusive to celebrities, professional athletes, and other A-list clientele. These classes will offer Panthers fans the opportunity to learn what it means to FlexIt, so they can take their fitness to the next level Wherever, Whenever®. Online, the relationship continues through a Panthers homepage takeover that will feature FlexIt branding and promotions. Florida Panthers fans and employees will be offered various wellness engagements via FlexIt’s platform.

"We are thrilled to work with the Florida Panthers; it makes perfect sense," said Austin Cohen, Founder, and CEO of FlexIt. "The Panthers are an incredibly run organization and one of the best teams in the NHL, sitting near the very top of the league-wide standings, and FlexIt is the leader in personalized virtual fitness and wellness. This partnership will bring FlexIt customers and the Florida Panthers community together for the stretch run of the 2021-2022 NHL season."

"Partnering with a values-aligned company that's a leader in its industry is exhilarating," said Shawn Thornton, Chief Commercial Officer of the Florida Panthers and fourteen-year NHL veteran. “The world of fitness and wellness is supremely important in athletics, and connecting the Panthers community with FlexIt will keep the number one fanbase in the NHL ready for the most important run of our season."

About FlexIt

FlexIt is the ultimate tool for motivation and accountability, helping users reach their health and wellness goals through live, 1-on-1, private sessions with elite fitness and wellness professionals. As the #1 Virtual Personal Training platform, FlexIt offers modalities including strength, HIIT, yoga, nutrition, physical therapy, barre, pilates, stretching, meditation, and more. Each client’s program is customized based on their needs, lifestyle, and goals and delivered on a proprietary platform designed and optimized for wellness experiences.

FlexIt’s mission is to empower everyone with flexible experiences, Wherever, Whenever™. With custom features designed and optimized for training, such as screen live drawing, form correction features and custom views, the FlexIt platform is changing clients’ health and fitness habits for the better. Clients include athletes from the NBA, NFL, US Women’s National Team, and known influencers and celebrities. FlexIt has been recognized and awarded by prominent industry publications including Men’s Health, Runner’s World, and U.S. News & World Report, and was named a "Most Innovative Product of 2021" by Innovation & Tech Today.

Download FlexIt on iOS and Android app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit

About the Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers are an NHL franchise that was first established as an expansion team in 1993. The home arena for the franchise is FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, just outside of Miami. In their twenty-eight-plus years of existence, the Panthers have earned two division titles and one conference championship. In the current season, the Florida Panthers are near the top of the NHL standings, led by 2022 All-Star selection Jonathan Huberdeau. To learn more about the Florida Panthers, their vision, and roster, visit https://www.nhl.com/panthers.