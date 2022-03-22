Philips and Nuvo Group Collaborate to Extend Prenatal Care Delivery Starting in Rural Colorado

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Nuvo Group, a private company commercializing INVU by Nuvo™, an FDA-cleared, prescription-initiated, remote pregnancy monitoring platform, today announced a collaboration to develop a more inclusive pregnancy care experience from the prenatal stage through labor and delivery. Through the collaboration, Philips will support Nuvo in facilitating remote fetal monitoring pilot programs that focus on increasing access and adherence to prescribed care in remote areas, beginning with a pilot program in rural Colorado.

More than half (54 percent) of the counties in the USA offer very limited or no access to maternity care [1]. Within these counties, more than 2.2 million women of childbearing age live in full maternity care deserts, which have no hospital offering obstetric care, no birth center, and no obstetric provider [2]. Following the recent White House call to action for organizations to help improve health outcomes for parents and infants, Philips and Nuvo will collaborate to pilot Nuvo’s INVU pregnancy monitoring system as part of an integrated solution for rural care providers and their patients in the USA.

“Digital solutions and ecosystem-building are critical enablers to addressing disparities in healthcare such as access to maternal health care in rural settings,” said Sandra Lesenfants, General Manager Hospital Patient Monitoring at Philips. “With this collaboration, we are extending the sight and reach of pregnancy care and bringing more remote monitoring options to the communities and expectant mothers where and when they need them most.”

The USA continues to experience acute staffing shortages in medical care – a challenge common in rural areas long before the COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative has the potential to help ease the burden on providers by shifting a portion of care to the home setting. Providers will be able to prescribe INVU to expectant mothers, who will wear the sensor band during virtual visits with their physicians. During these visits, a live reading allows the expectant mother to access simplified data and insights via the paired INVU app, while the provider receives NST readings comparable to deeper fetal surveillance that OB/GYNs are accustomed to receiving during in-office procedures.

“Collaborating with Philips is an important step in our efforts to bring more comprehensive pregnancy care solutions to patients, providers and payers,” said Kelly Londy, CEO of Nuvo Group. “Philips has long been a leader in providing high-quality care in the obstetrics space, and we feel that this deep history, coupled with INVU’s unique ability to meet moms where they are, will be game-changing for the industry.”

[1] March of Dimes. 2020 maternity care report press release. https://www.marchofdimes.org/news/seven-million-american-women-of-childbearing-age-live-in-counties-with-limited-or-no-maternity-care.aspx#:~:text=54%25%20of%20counties%20across%20the,center%2C%20and%20no%20OB%20provider.

[2] March of Dimes. 2020 maternity care report. https://www.marchofdimes.org/materials/2020-Maternity-Care-Report.pdf

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About Nuvo Group

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Nuvo Group Ltd. (“Nuvo”) is committed to reinventing pregnancy care for the 21st century through new technology, tools, and practices for providers and expectant mothers, including the INVU by Nuvo™ platform, an FDA-cleared, prescription initiated remote pregnancy monitoring and management system. The INVU™ sensor band enables the delivery of remote non-stress tests and maternal & fetal heart rate monitoring today while pioneering new data-driven personalized pathways that Nuvo believes will help improve health outcomes for all women in the future. The technology and patent estate that underpin the INVU platform have been awarded a number of industry recognitions, including Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech (2021), CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 (2020), and MedTech Innovator’s Top 50 MedTech Startups (2021), as well as multiple grants from some of the world’s leading academic medical centers and scientific bodies. Nuvo is led by a diverse team of experienced business and medical professionals, dedicated data engineers, software designers and proud parents who embrace a collective mission to give every life a better beginning.

