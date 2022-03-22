Dialpad Announces Strategic Partnership with MIA Distribution to Bring Cutting Edge Business Communications Technology to Australian Market

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad, Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced its strategic partnership with MIA Distribution, the leading Australian distributor of unified communications as a service (UCaaS). With this partnership, Dialpad expands its reach throughout Australia and MIA Distribution broadens its portfolio with Dialpad’s TrueCaaS™ solution, offering both business communications and customer engagement on a single AI-driven platform.

“We are thrilled with the new Dialpad partnership. It is the first partnership of its kind and an exceptional milestone for Dialpad and MIA Distribution. Dialpad’s innovative cloud platform and unique product suite allows clients to implement the solutions that best fit and support their customers,” said Brad Milne, Managing Director, MIA Distribution. “Partnering with Dialpad expands our ability to provide first-rate choices to our resellers and we look forward to additional growth and success as a result of this partnership.”

Dialpad’s TrueCaaS solution is a device-agnostic cloud communications platform that delivers enterprise-grade business communications and collaboration for companies of all sizes. Delivered through a single pane of glass, Dialpad simplifies the end-user experience, enabling customers to work beautifully from anywhere. Investing heavily in its proprietary AI in Australian English, Dialpad combines automated speech recognition (ASR) and natural language processing (NLP), to deliver call coaching, automated note-taking, sentiment tracking, and transcription analysis.

“Australia is a key market for Dialpad and we are very excited to partner with MIA Distribution because of their expertise in the business communications market,” said Gerard D’Onofrio, Country Manager, Australia, Dialpad. “This partnership allows Dialpad to deliver dynamic and profitable solutions to a wide range of channel partners, resellers, MSPs, telecommunications service providers and carriers, and support large and complex, multi-site rollouts throughout the region on Dialpad approved/compatible devices.”

Dialpad is immediately available through its partnership with MIA Distribution. Launch events will be held in Sydney and Melbourne in April.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the global leader in AI communications for business, transforming how the world works together. Dialpad customers benefit from a TrueCaaS™ experience, truly unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings and the world’s most advanced AI contact center — all in one beautiful app. More than 25,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to connect their teams from anywhere. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and a demo.