Device Authority and Entrust partner to provide trust and machine identity automation for IoT

MINNEAPOLIS & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global leader in identity and access management, Device Authority, and Entrust, a leading provider of trusted identities, payments, and data protection solutions, have partnered to help businesses remove the logistical challenges of large scale IoT deployment by offering automated Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) certificate management.

Recently identified as leaders in IoT Device Identity Lifecycle Management by ABI Research, the two companies have integrated Device Authority’s KeyScaler IoT IAM platform with PKI services from Entrust, extending the existing collaboration for Hardware Security Module (HSM) services, to provide device trust, data trust and automation at IoT scale. This will enable security operations across device attestation, onboarding, Machine Identity Lifecycle Management, certificate signing and cryptographic operations, connecting to FIPs compliant Entrust PKI and HSM services. It will also automate security operations into any cloud application & platform by utilizing KeyScaler’s pre-built service connectors or flexible integration framework.

Security of connected devices has long been a barrier to large scale IoT adoption and, coupled with the regulatory changes that are setting new compliance standards, the issue of security is increasingly in the spotlight. CEO of Device Authority, Darron Antill commented; “Without the proper management of machine identities, organisations can’t guarantee the confidentiality of information that flows to authorised machines or prevent the flow of information to unauthorised machines. Not only does our partnership with Entrust enable the automated management of security throughout a device’s lifecycle but it also increases efficiencies and reduces overheads, allows for brownfield deployment and integration into any IoT application or platform.

“It also helps to enable both existing and new projects to comply with new and evolving regulations and rules, such the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) recommended in President Biden’s cybersecurity executive order, by real time authorization and authentication and automated credential provisioning, renewal and revocation, thus minimising the risk of vulnerabilities within the supply chain or wider ecosystem, at the same time providing Continuous Assurance.”

Jay Schiavo, Vice President, Certificate Solutions Products and Markets at Entrust added: “Considering IoT and machine identities are top drivers for the adoption and deployment of PKI, and given the rapid evolution of both landscapes, cybersecurity has become increasingly critical. By expanding our partnership with Device Authority, we can provide customers device trust, data trust, and automation at IoT scale. Machine identities and machine identity management is about the endpoints and their supporting infrastructure, and together we make it possible to balance efficiency, automation and security across the digital ecosystem.”

Entrust and Device Authority already have several successful shared client projects under their belt and will be jointly exhibiting at IoT Solutions World Congress in Barcelona in May.

About Device Authority

Device Authority is a global leader in identity and access management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT) and focuses on medical/healthcare, industrial, automotive, and smart connected devices. Our KeyScaler platform provides trust for IoT devices and the IoT ecosystem to address the challenges of securing the Internet of Things. KeyScaler uses breakthrough technology, including Dynamic Device Key Generation (DDKG) and PKI Signature+ that delivers simplicity and trust to IoT devices. This solution delivers automated device provisioning, authentication, credential management, policy-based end-to-end data security/encryption and secure updates.

Keep updated by visiting www.deviceauthority.com, following @DeviceAuthority and subscribing to our BrightTALK channel.

About Entrust

Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling trusted identities, payments and data protection. Today more than ever, people demand seamless, secure experiences, whether they’re crossing borders, making a purchase, accessing e-government services or logging into corporate networks. Entrust offers an unmatched breadth of digital security and credential issuance solutions at the very heart of all these interactions. With more than 2,500 colleagues, a network of global partners, and customers in over 150 countries, it’s no wonder the world’s most entrusted organizations trust us. www.entrust.com