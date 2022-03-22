Helbiz Live Brings All Content to Amazon Prime Video Channels After Integration Completed

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helbiz Media, a company of the Helbiz group listed on Nasdaq (HLBZ), today announced that Helbiz Live will be available on Amazon Prime Video Channels on April 2nd, following the recently completed technology integration.

A Helbiz Live monthly subscription featuring all content will be available for purchase on all devices and TVs with Amazon Prime Video. Fans of the Serie B Championship will be able to easily watch all the matches of the regular season and playoffs/playouts (up to 390 games) live and on demand for the current and following two seasons. The subscription also features access to MLB and NCAA games and has been the streaming service for special events such as Miss Italia.

This agreement will make Helbiz Live more accessible for customers by expanding the devices and methods they are able to use.

"This agreement is a great achievement and in recent months we have worked closely with the Amazon technical team to better prepare for the launch and to ensure that our subscribers receive the highest level of service. The partnership with Amazon Video is a very important step for Helbiz Live — it will contribute to a greater diffusion and distribution of our platform, while also enriching the range of sports-related content on Amazon Video, such as the recent agreement with Major League Baseball for the broadcasting of baseball games. As always, we work alongside our customers, and this agreement stems from the need to make the Helbiz Live service even more easily accessible and affordable.” said Matteo Mammì, CEO of HELBIZ MEDIA.

Helbiz & Helbiz Media

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in nearly 30 cities around the world. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence, and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability.

Helbiz Media, controlled entirely by Helbiz, was created with the dual mission of developing, managing and offering consumers audio-visual entertainment content, while at the same time serving as an advertising hub for the entire Helbiz group, by making the most of the promotional assets that Helbiz has to offer available for advertising investors. As part of this offering, Helbiz Media announces that it has acquired the OTT rights of the Serie B Championship for Italy for the next 3 seasons, from 2021 to 2024. Helbiz Live, its content offering service, will be usable through digital means, in launching an innovative offer that links the world of soccer and entertainment to micro-mobility thanks to Subscription + Cashback for mobility.