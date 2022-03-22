Brightspot and ethinking Partner to Deliver CMS Transformation for Broadcaster RTL Luxembourg

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightspot, a leading content management system (CMS) provider, has announced a partnership with ethinking, a Berlin-based digital agency. Brightspot and ethinking will be partnering on their first joint customer project with RTL Luxembourg, a leading media organization in Luxembourg.

In this joint project, both partners will work to migrate RTL Luxembourg’s current CMS to the next generation BrightspotCMS, a more powerful, flexible, and scalable platform created for modern content needs. Additional client updates include ethinking’s implementation of ‘XP Layer’ for the RTL Luxembourg user platform, a headless front-end software developed to act as an interface between data sources and content channels. By way of its low-code development approach, ethinking’s XP Layer offers greater user appeal given its propensity for seamless integration and use among a variety of stakeholders.

Through these new platform additions, RTL Luxembourg will have an opportunity to take advantage of a headless CMS that does not have a fixed front end, ensuring developers are able to use their preferred tools and frameworks, while promoting efficiency and content personalization indicative of natural CMS evolution.

With XP Layer, the CMS can be centrally controlled with websites, apps and other digital playout channels, and thereby expanded and connected with all conceivable sources. The solution connects all necessary services and sources of a business-oriented platform, controlled by a widget-based construction kit, without requiring deep IT intervention.

“We are thrilled to work with RTL Luxembourg and ethinking to deliver a cutting-edge CMS installation that leverages our specialty and enhances user experience for our customers,” said Sandeep Hulsandra, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Brightspot. “We are excited by this new partner initiative--and the Brightspot team is actively working to continue expanding solutions opportunities for European markets.”

Beyond the RTL Luxembourg project, both companies plan to continue future collaboration opportunities to bring Brightspot CMS and ethinking XP Layer to a wider net of content-focused organizations. This new project and subsequent initiatives come on the heels of Brightspot’s expansion to its ‘API-first capabilities’ partner program.

“We are excited to roll out a headless CMS for RTL Luxembourg that is enhanced by our unique XP Layer technology,” said Christian Müller, Co-Founder and CEO at ethinking. “Furthermore, we look forward to continuing our work with Brightspot to deliver more combined product service offerings for customers actively looking to move their digital business forward.”

About RTL Luxembourg

RTL Luxembourg combines audio-visual and digital properties in Luxembourg, including RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg (the only general-interest TV channel in Luxembourgish), RTL Radio Lëtzebuerg (the number one media outlet in Luxembourg), RTL.lu (Luxembourg's most popular online media), RTL 5 minutes (a news and information site in French), RTL Today (Luxembourg's leading news and information site in English), RTL Sport Live Arena (a livestream of the major team sports in Luxembourg), RTL Play (a streaming service with content available in Luxembourgish, French and English), and the web radio stations RTL Gold, RTL LX and RTL Today Radio. It is part of RTL Group, a leader across broadcast, content and digital, with interests in 67 television channels, 10 streaming services, and 38 radio stations.

About ethinking

ethinking GmbH is a young company based in the heart of Berlin. The software company was founded jointly by Christian Müller and Simon Mieth in 2014. ethinking’s focus lies on the implementation of new digital business models, platforms, mobile applications, and websites. ethinking is dedicated to supporting partners and customers with strategic advice, project planning, conception and design through to technical implementation.

About Brightspot

At Brightspot, we believe technology should enable content-focused teams to work smarter, faster, and more seamlessly to move businesses forward. Our world-class delivery team has decades of collective experience supporting digital transformation efforts and complex use cases for some of the world’s most well-known companies. Named as a 2021 Top Workplace by The Washington Post, a 2021 Hot Vendor for Content Experience from Aragon Research and the 2021 Best Content Management System by Digiday, Brightspot prides itself on being a leading content management system built to grow and adapt with any business. Visit www.brightspot.com and follow us on Twitter @TeamBrightspot to learn more about our story and solutions.