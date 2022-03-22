Ohio Mutual Partners with One Inc to Provide Modernized Approach to Claim Payments

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that Ohio Mutual Insurance Group has selected One Inc’s ClaimsPay® digital payments platform to provide an improved claim payment experience for its members and vendors. The implementation will enhance the outbound claims payment process, providing new and improved options that allow for faster receipt of funds.

Ohio Mutual, a super-regional carrier more than a century old, underwrites property and casualty policies for homes, auto, farms and commercial properties across the Midwest and New England.

“We are thrilled to partner with One Inc to provide our members with a best-in-class claims payment solution,” said Ohio Mutual Claims Operations Manager, Kate Dodson. “We are confident that the One Inc platform provides the widest selection of payment types for both customers and vendors, along with the required security, speed, and simplicity.”

One Inc continues to add new client relationships amongst regional and super-regional carriers, with clients that now include eight of the 15 largest insurance companies in the US, and 220 carriers overall. The company has also pursued a wide array of successful business and technology partnerships to speed technology integration and time to market.

“As we compete for regional and super-regional insurers’ business, we continue to develop new capabilities as we listen to this critical segment’s needs,” said Ian Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer at One Inc. “With their workflow becoming increasingly digital, we’re proud that carriers like Ohio Mutual are choosing the power of One Inc for claims payment transformation, helping them to further expand their customer base and more rapidly diversify their offerings.”

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payments, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About Ohio Mutual Insurance Group

Based in Bucyrus, Ohio, Ohio Mutual has provided customers’ personal and business insurance for 120 years and today underwrites policies for homes, auto, farms and commercial property in Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Providing quality service through nearly 400 independent agencies, Ohio Mutual was recently named by Aon Plc to the Ward’s 50 for the eighth time since 2009. For more on Ohio Mutual, navigate to https://public.omig.com/.