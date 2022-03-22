AmplifAI Announces Investment from Breyer Capital

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmplifAI, the leading People Enablement Platform for employee-focused enterprises, today announced that Breyer Capital has joined the Company’s Series A funding round. The Series A funding was previously announced in October 2021, led by Greycroft along with continued participation by LiveOak Venture Partners, Dallas Venture Partners and Capital Factory.

“We extended our Series A funding round to include the investment from Breyer Capital and are thrilled to have them join,” said AmplifAI founder and CEO Sean Minter. “Jim is well known in the investor community and has participated as a board member of enterprises like Facebook, Dell, and currently Blackstone. We look forward to benefitting from his extensive experience backing some of the most disruptive startups at the intersection of artificial intelligence and data analytics as we continue executing on our mission of empowering employee-centric enterprises to utilize AI for engaging front-line contact center employees, improving performance, and shifting from management to enablement.”

“Advanced digital solutions and AI-based tools are already playing a critical role in the future of work and will keep growing, especially as more organizations continue adopting remote and hybrid work environments,” said Jim Breyer, Founder and CEO of Breyer Capital. “AmplifAI has created a category-defining solution that leverages AI to enable hybrid contact centers to achieve optimal results. We are proud to partner with AmplifAI as it continues building an innovative, flexible, and highly scalable platform that is transforming the way companies use data to develop employees and maximize performance.”

AmplifAI first announced its Series A funding in October of 2021, and the company has continued to scale rapidly, including:

Doubling in revenue growth year-over-year since inception

Achieving the status of COPC Approved Technology Provider as a Staff Monitoring, Coaching, and Performance Management tool

Receiving 2021 Aragon Hot Vendor Award in the AI for Contact Center market

AmplifAI will use the new funding to continue this strong momentum and further secure AmplifAI’s position as the most comprehensive and innovative employee enablement platform for hybrid enterprises.

About AmplifAI

At AmplifAI, we’re applying science to make teams better. AmplifAI was founded with the goal of leveraging data to create a personalized environment that enables every employee to succeed. As more companies explore the new generation of hybrid work, innovative leaders and organizations are relying on AmplifAI to enable performance, improve people and make work more fun - wherever work is happening. Powering success for companies like The Home Depot, GoDaddy, Premier Bank, University of Miami, and DispatchHealth. Visit https://www.amplifai.com to learn more.

About Breyer Capital

Breyer Capital is a premier global venture capital and private equity investor focused on catalyzing high-impact entrepreneurs in the US and China. Founded by legendary investor Jim Breyer in 2006, Breyer Capital makes long-term, idea-driven strategic investments in artificial intelligence, digital health, data analytics, social media, and financial technologies. The firm prides itself on maintaining an openness to experimentation that can lead to long-term breakthrough performance and partnering with founders and teams who are passionate about building transformative companies anchored in technology. For more information, please visit http://www.breyercapital.com.