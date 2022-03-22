The Trade Desk Launches New Certified Service Partner Program for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) today announced the launch of its certified service partner program for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This program expands self-service access to The Trade Desk’s demand-side platform, as client demand for data-driven advertising continues to rise. As part of this announcement, Goodway Group becomes The Trade Desk’s first certified service partner to help meet this rising demand.

Many small and medium-sized businesses are embracing data-driven digital advertising as the most effective marketing method to reach target consumers with relevance and precision. This trend has only accelerated during the global pandemic as more consumers enjoyed digital media, such as streaming TV, and as more businesses needed to tailor their message as market environments evolved quickly.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in demand from small and medium-sized businesses as they look to make the most of every advertising dollar, and as their consumers live in an increasingly digital content world. Our Certified Service Partner program makes our industry-leading platform available to them so they can drive growth through advertising,” said Tim Sims, Chief Revenue Officer, The Trade Desk. “Goodway Group has been a longtime trusted partner, and we’re building on that collaboration to create a more flexible service model that provides the full-service support and agility today’s digital advertisers need to meet their business goals.”

More small and medium-sized businesses will increasingly turn to data-driven advertising to optimize their marketing budgets and give them more agnostic media-buying choices as an alternative to walled gardens. Using an objective demand-side platform, SMBs have greater visibility into every element of their ad campaigns that can be optimized for performance across audiences and channels. This gives small and medium-sized advertisers the ability to be agile in their ad campaigns, enjoy the transparency they need to make better, more informed decisions that can drive real business outcomes.

“Goodway Group and The Trade Desk are helping marketers stay competitive as the media landscape continues to move toward more digital content and new digital channels such as connected TV, mobile and audio,” said Jay Friedman, President, Goodway Group. “Our longstanding partnership with The Trade Desk is based on a shared vision to deliver the tools, training and resources marketers need to put data to work and get the most out of their media investment.”

“We have been a longstanding partner of Goodway Group and the new self-service partnership between The Trade Desk and Goodway Group provides us with fantastic tools to bring even more data, transparency and control to our clients along with industry leading capabilities in growing channels like OTT,” said Heather Weaverling, Associate Digital Operations Director at Strategic America. “Goodway’s expertise, flexibility & hands on support made the transition to The Trade Desk Self Service smooth and we feel setup for long-term success and to continue providing best in class digital solutions for our clients.”

The Trade Desk plans to announce additional certified service partners in the coming months that represent distinct capabilities in support of clients’ marketing needs.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Goodway Group.

Goodway Group is a leading data-driven and technology enabled digital media and marketing services firm with offices in the U.S. and the UK. Our diverse team of digital strategists, media practitioners, technologists, and data scientists have won the most prestigious awards for innovative marketing technology, impactful work, and inclusive remote-first places to work including being honored as a multi-year Ad Age Best Places to Work, Ad Exchanger’s Best Use of Technology by an Agency Award, and two MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The firm deploys deep expertise across both consumer and B2B marketing, including brand-performance advertising, retail media and commerce, and advanced analytics using proprietary digital programmatic technologies, data, analytics methodologies, and consultation. Goodway Group is a 100-year-old independent and remote first media and marketing services firm. Find Goodway Group online at goodwaygroup.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Goodway Group. Honestly Smart Digital.