Booz Allen Invests in End-to-End AI Company Synthetaic

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today that it has made a strategic investment in Synthetaic, an end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI) company.

Synthetaic provides organizations with an end-to-end pipeline for AI-enabled solutions without the traditional dependency on human labeled data—bypassing costs and delays while accelerating AI adoption in critical areas of importance, including national security and defense, healthcare, climate science, and conservation. Synthetaic’s flagship technology, RAIC (Rapid Automatic Image Categorization), enables rapid object labeling, AI modeling, and solution deployment by analyzing large, multidimensional imagery datasets, and allows both experts and non-experts to build and run detection AI models in minutes, instead of after months of human annotation.

“Advances in unsupervised machine learning methods present an opportunity to reimagine the AI model development and integration process,” said Steve Escaravage, Booz Allen Senior Vice President and AI business leader. “Our investment in Synthetaic provides access to technology that will reduce the time and cost to mission impact from AI solutions, which is absolutely critical in national security, defense, and domestic agendas.”

Booz Allen is committed to investing in strategic dual-use technologies that help speed up the adoption of advanced commercial technologies for public sector missions.

“Through our Tech Scouting division, Booz Allen is uniquely positioned to help the government find, vet and access critical dual-use emerging technologies and deliver impact faster to important programs of record,” said Brian MacCarthy, Booz Allen Vice President of tech scouting and ventures. “By investing in leading-edge companies like Synthetaic, we are meeting the government’s call to accelerate access to advanced solutions through partnerships, sponsorships and collaboration.”

Founded in 2019, Synthetaic recently announced the close of its Series A financing round led by Lupa Systems.

"We are thrilled to count Booz Allen Hamilton among our strategic investment partners," said Corey Jaskolski, CEO and Founder of Synthetaic. "By automating data labeling at scale, RAIC increases rapid accessibility to AI, allowing users to build models and iterate in a matter of minutes instead of months. We’re excited to explore how our technologies can further enhance Booz Allen Hamilton’s ability to develop and deploy AI solutions for mission-critical use cases.”

As the largest provider of AI services for the federal government, Booz Allen delivers some of the most advanced AI, ML and data architecture technologies, services and strategies through its work with the Joint AI Center, Army Futures Command and U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command, among others.

Learn more about AI at Booz Allen at http://www.boozallen.com/AI.

BAHPR-CO

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by its most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 29,500 people globally as of December 31, 2021 and had revenue of $7.9 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

About Synthetaic

Synthetaic is the end-to-end AI company. We build high-performing AI solutions in minutes, not months. Our flagship technology, RAIC (Rapid Automatic Image Categorization), eliminates the need for time-intensive human labeling or expensive labeled data troves. By automating the analysis of large, unstructured, multidimensional datasets, RAIC offers instant detection of anything, at scale.

Synthetaic combines generative synthetic data with our end-to-end AI pipeline to rapidly train and deploy AI models that outperform the speed and accuracy of traditional approaches. Our solutions have been applied to critical use cases across industries, including healthcare, geospatial AI, security, and conservation. To learn more, visit www.synthetaic.com