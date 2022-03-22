Precisely Expands Partnership with Snowflake to Unlock Data for Better Business Decisions

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced that it has achieved Snowflake Ready Technology status for its Precisely Connect data integration solution. The Snowflake Ready validation recognizes Precisely Connect for aligning with Snowflake’s highest standards of best practice – meaning customers can unlock critical data held in legacy business systems more quickly, while deriving maximum value from their infrastructure investments.

Data hosted on legacy systems can provide critical insights for businesses but is notoriously difficult to integrate with cloud-based platforms. By pairing Snowflake with Precisely Connect, businesses can get full access to all their data, whether from an IBM mainframe, IBM i or other business system, and deliver it directly into Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers can make business decisions based on a complete picture of their data, ensuring accurate insights.

“Our customers rely on us to help them drive their businesses forward with best-in-class analytics and insights,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “As a leader in data integrity, Precisely can ensure there is a foundation of complete and trusted data on which to confidently make those critical decisions.”

The move further reinforces the long-standing partnership of the companies, with Precisely’s datasets already established on the Snowflake Data Marketplace. Together the businesses help their customers daily to make more confident business decisions based upon data that has high levels of accuracy, consistency, and context.

“We are delighted to be strengthening our valued partnership with Snowflake,” said Patrick McCarthy, Chief Revenue Officer at Precisely. “Our combined capabilities help customers extend the useful life of their existing infrastructure, unlocking critical data from legacy business systems and connecting it with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. It’s a powerful combination that provides businesses with the trusted data and insights they need to fuel confident decision-making.”

