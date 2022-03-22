OwnBackup Joins Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect Program

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OwnBackup, the leading SaaS data protection platform, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect program. Participating in the program helps OwnBackup accelerate its growth and joint success with Microsoft by building a unique, customer-centric platform that helps customers ensure they are meeting all of the security and data protection requirements for their Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform workloads.

OwnBackup Recover for Dynamics 365 is now certified and available via Microsoft AppSource, and debuted at Microsoft’s Ignite conference to give Dynamics 365 customers an easier way of protecting their CRM data. A number of Dynamics 365 customers are already seeing the value of having OwnBackup such as; McDonald Jones Homes, US Retirement Partners, and Starkey Hearing Technologies.

“We're committed to helping Microsoft customers do more on the Dynamics platform by reducing their risk of data loss and enhancing their overall data security,” said Sam Gutmann, CEO of OwnBackup. “Joining Microsoft’s ISV Connect partner program will help us further deliver on this mission. We look forward to continuing working with Microsoft to help customers protect their critical data in Dynamics 365.”

In just a few short months since going to market, OwnBackup has already made its presence felt within the Microsoft community. In addition to their ISV Connect Partner status, one of OwnBackup’s Principal Solution Engineers, Alan Garcia, has been nominated as an Microsoft MVP, which recognizes experts who passionately share their Microsoft knowledge with the wider community. Garcia is one of several OwnBackup team members dedicated to helping grow OwnBackup’s capabilities for Dynamics 365.

“We’re delighted to welcome OwnBackup to the ISV Connect program," said Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft. “We look forward to collaborating to help our joint customers reduce risk of data loss, maintain a shared responsibility model in the cloud, and innovate across their businesses with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform.”

In addition to Dynamics 365, OwnBackup provides their market-leading SaaS data protection for Salesforce, where they are the top-rated solution on the Salesforce AppExchange, and are also piloting a backup and recovery solution for ServiceNow. In all, OwnBackup now protects over 4,500 customers worldwide. As part of their mission to empower customers to own and protect their data on any SaaS platform, they plan to enhance their product portfolio and expand into even more ecosystems in the coming months.

About OwnBackup

OwnBackup is a leading SaaS data protection platform for some of the largest SaaS ecosystems in the world, including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and ServiceNow. Through capabilities like data security, backup and recovery, archiving, and sandbox seeding, OwnBackup empowers thousands of organizations worldwide to manage and protect the mission-critical data that drives their business.

Co-founded by seasoned data recovery, data protection, and information security experts, OwnBackup is a trusted independent software vendor (ISV) partner on the Salesforce AppExchange and Microsoft Marketplace. Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, with research and development (R&D), support, and other functions in Israel, EMEA and APAC, OwnBackup is the partner of choice for some of the world’s largest users of SaaS applications.