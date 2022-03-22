 GE-BOND Consortium Awarded Landmark Contract to Build High-Voltage Electrical Systems for Empire Offshore Wind 1 in New York

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A specially formed consortium between GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions and New York-based BOND Civil & Utility Construction today announced it has been awarded an EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) contract from Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and bp, to supply a state-of-the-art digital onshore substation for Empire Wind 1, one of New York’s first offshore wind farm projects. New York is on a path to achieve its mandated goal of a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and to reach economy wide carbon neutrality.

Empire Wind 1 is planned for an area of 80,000 acres, in federal waters, an average of 20 miles south of Long Island, east of the Rockaways. Once operational, it will power more than 500,000 New York homes. Project partners conducted local community outreach to ensure a collaborative and transparent construction process, share information about local job opportunities, and establish trusted working relationships with all stakeholders and front-line communities, and will continue to do so throughout the construction process.

The GE-BOND consortium led by GE’s Grid Solutions will be responsible for delivering the onshore substation and interconnection cable in Brooklyn, New York City, on an EPC basis, as well as designing and supplying the high-voltage electrical systems for the offshore substation. BOND Civil & Utility will be responsible for all aspects of construction of the onshore substation and interconnection cable, site restoration, and high voltage electric equipment installation for the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) substation. Development of the onshore and offshore substations will start this year, with construction expected to begin during the second half of 2023.

