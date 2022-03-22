Rabbet Integrates with Yardi to Streamline Cost Management for Development Projects

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rabbet, the leading provider of real estate development management software, now integrates with the leading property management technology platform Yardi Voyager® to bring greater visibility and proactive cost management to development and construction projects.

Rabbet for Real Estate Developers is an intuitive software for development and accounting teams to collaborate on managing the project budget, commitments, draw requests, and reports for capital partners. Customers using both Rabbet and Yardi can now seamlessly send invoice images and cost information to Yardi Voyager® to manage accounts payable, the general ledger, and payments. The result is real-time context for project decisions, stronger communication across teams, and greater controls over data integrity.

“Our goal has always been to connect the people and data of construction finances,” says Will Mitchell, CEO of Rabbet. “Yardi represents a key piece in that goal through their long-standing commitment to the real estate industry. By building a bridge between Rabbet and Yardi Voyager, we are improving the speed of information and collaboration for real estate companies’ development projects. The result is simultaneously a complete financial picture for the development teams using Rabbet and accounting teams using Yardi.”

Rabbet is rapidly growing its suite of integrations and partnerships to further provide a complete picture of construction projects to improve financial outcomes and foster trust within the commercial real estate industry. Learn more about this integration at rabbet.com/partners.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About Rabbet

Rabbet provides purpose-built financial management software for construction lenders and real estate developers. Based in Austin, TX, Rabbet was founded in 2017, and offers visibility and efficiency across billions of dollars in commercial construction projects.