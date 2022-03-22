Alstom Engineers Future of Remote Work with Citrix®

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--When COVID-19 threatened to halt its operations, French transport specialist Alstom knew it needed to move quickly to keep things running.

“The cost of an engineer who cannot work is €800 per day. That’s before you factor in the penalties imposed for late delivery of a product,” said Mehdi Belahcen, Compute and Cloud Manager, Alstom.

It’s a price Alstom wasn’t willing to pay. And thanks to Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), it didn’t have to.

Empowering Secure, Distributed Work

With the help of its IT provider and Citrix Center of Excellence, DXC Technology, Alstom implemented digital workspace solutions from Citrix which allow it to provide secure, reliable access to the apps and information its engineers need to get work done, wherever it needs to get done, including a critical in-house CAD tool that requires powerful graphics workstations and a low-latency, high-performing local network.

“We have worked with Citrix on various requirements related to latency-sensitive applications for many years but had never deployed its solutions for pure 3D CAD before,” Belahcen said.

And the move paid off.

“Within four days, our 1,000 European CAD engineers were able to work from home on projects using their own computers, while retaining the same flexibility and speed that they enjoy on-site,” Belahcen said.

Accelerating IT Modernization

At the heart of Alstom’s success was the company’s willingness to accelerate its move to the cloud and build a high-performing, scalable infrastructure capable of adapting to any situation. And it did so using the powerful combination of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops™ and Citrix ADC™.

With Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, Belahcen and his team can quickly and easily virtualize workstations and applications on any type of device including server clients and on any network. And using Citrix ADC, they can secure and optimize the company’s network and equip their team to perform at their best by suppressing 3D traffic to make it easy for engineers working remotely with a slow connection to handle graphic-intensive data.

“Our employees are very happy with the new infrastructure,” Belahcen said. “And the security, reliability and scalability it provides is essential as we look to the future of distributed work.”

Alstom joins more than 400,000 organizations around the world using Citrix solutions. Click here to learn more about how they are transforming the company’s operations and powering a better way to work.

About Alstom

Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail and trams to integrated systems, customized services, infrastructure, signaling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. For more information, visit www.alstom.com

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

