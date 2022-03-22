LibDib Celebrates 5 Years of Reimagining Wine and Spirits Distribution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LibDib today celebrates the fifth anniversary of the launch of its groundbreaking wholesale alcohol distribution business and e-commerce platform. On March 22, 2017, LibDib forever transformed three-tier distribution when the industry’s first web-based distribution platform went live at 9 a.m. PST. Open to all wine and spirits Makers, LibDib has grown significantly over the past five years and now distributes more than 10,000 wines and spirits to Buyers across the U.S. LibDib reaches almost 50% of the U.S. population in nine states, including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Texas, and Wisconsin.

“The past five years have been an incredible journey,” said LibDib founder and CEO, Cheryl Durzy. “We set out to give ALL brands a path to market. Mission accomplished with all the major markets covered to date. We also built a best-in-class experience for Buyers when it comes to the discovery and purchase of innovative products.”

Since its launch, LibDib has unveiled new programs offering Makers access to subscription clubs, barrel buyers and e-commerce partnerships. The company has provided an efficient and affordable distribution model for all e-premise programs and recently rolled out enhanced services through its LibDib Silver and Gold programs.

“This industry is continuously evolving. I am so proud of the team at LibDib for leading the way with groundbreaking technology and an inclusive business model,” added Durzy.

LibDib joined forces with leading national distribution company, RNDC, in November 2018. The two companies have since developed and launched the most Buyer and Maker user friendly web and mobile based distribution platforms. In September 2021, the two companies created LibDib@RNDC, a new sales division at RNDC, in Texas. The new model continues to provide a distribution option for both established RNDC suppliers, as well as new and emerging brands, where Makers incubate and eventually graduate brands to RNDC.

“LibDib has been one of the most exciting innovations in our industry in the past 50 years,” said Nick Mehall, CEO of RNDC. “We were intrigued by their model from the start and RNDC is proud to be their key partner. Together, we continue to create new ways to look at wholesale distribution, providing the best e-commerce experience for both Makers and Buyers alike.”

“LibDib has enabled us to grow our brand at an unprecedented rate and we are forever grateful,” said Michaley Myers, founder and CEO, of Distillery 291 and a LibDib Maker. “We’ve grown in our home state of Colorado and we are now distributed in all LibDib markets. The tools and technology they offer are top notch. We don’t know what we would have done without them.”

“While we are a licensed distributor, we are truly a technology company at heart,” said LibDib CIO, Richard Brashears. “LibDib has been, and remains, devoted to developing the most cutting-edge technology for applications, analytics, customer support and fulfillment the wine and spirits industry has ever seen.”

About LibDib

LibDib, LLC, is a technology provider and a licensed wholesale distributor of alcoholic beverages. Via a proprietary marketplace, LibDib is available to any wine or spirits Maker for three-tier distribution. Using LibDib, Restaurants, Bars & Retailers can easily and efficiently purchase thousands of unique and small batch wines and spirits. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Jose, California. LibDib can be found online at LibDib.com as well as on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Media contact Holly Nuss at holly.nuss@libdib.com.

