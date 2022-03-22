Companion Animal Health Announces Strategic Investment in Early Cancer Detection Solution

NEW CASTLE, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Companion Animal Health, a global animal health company specializing in laser and rehabilitation therapies and on-site diagnostics in veterinary markets worldwide, and a division of DJO, today announced a strategic agreement, including an equity investment, with HT BioImaging to co-brand and exclusively sell the HTVet product in the U.S. and Canada. HTVet enables a non-invasive, real-time diagnostic of suspicious cutaneous and subcutaneous masses at the point-of-care. HTVet delivers accurate results within minutes, enabling simple and accurate testing in-clinic without the need for labor-intensive, invasive procedures and external labs as the first line.

At the heart of HTVet’s innovative technology is Heat Diffusion Imaging (HDI), an AI-based algorithm that recognizes cancerous cells by their unique dynamic heat-flow properties. HDI enables early detection of cancer and classification of suspicious masses. The HTVet is a game-changer that enables veterinarians to classify and detect cancer earlier.

Craig Tockman, President of Companion Animal Health, stated, " Cancer is the cause of death in 47% of dogs and 32% of cats, over the age of 10 years old. Most of the deaths are due to late detection and misdiagnosis. HTVet helps veterinarians identify cancer early, significantly improving the survival rate for many patients. Early detection is key to saving lives. HTVet is a cost-effective, safe, and accurate tool for cancer detection and is a strong fit with Companion’s broader mission to support the oncology continuum of care.”

“ HTVet enables Companion to offer an innovative solution in the veterinary oncology space,” said Terry Ross, President of Recovery Sciences for DJO. “ The Companion portfolio is centered on empowering the veterinarian to provide broader diagnosis and treatment options at the point-of-care. With HTVet, we will help veterinarians provide a critical, life-saving service to their pet owners, and deliver on the Companion promise.”

HTVet is another addition to Companion’s portfolio of laser and regenerative therapies and on-site diagnostic solutions. HTVet will launch with a new, co-branded name, and will be available for sale later this year.

About Companion Animal Health

Companion Animal Health delivers the most advanced technologies in pain management, photobiomodulation, rehabilitation, regenerative therapies, and diagnostics to veterinarians. Whether your goals are to heal and reduce pain, regenerate and repair tissues, diagnose and record treatment success, or provide rehabilitative modalities, Companion has a portfolio of proven solutions for veterinary hospitals and their patients.

Companion’s products are backed by evidence, supported by education, and successfully implemented through Companion’s industry-leading commitment to long-term partnership. Learn more at https://companionanimalhealth.com/.

Companion is a division of DJO, a leading developer and distributor of high-quality medical devices that provide proven solutions for musculoskeletal health, joint reconstruction, vascular health, and pain management.

About HT BioImaging

HT BioImaging is an Israeli-based company aiming to save the lives of both people and pets by early cancer detection. Its revolutionary patented medical imaging technology, the Heat Diffusion Imaging, was developed by a team of experts in the fields of AI, signal analysis and computer vision, together with heat transfer and thermodynamics top researchers, oncologists and radiologists. Learn more at https://www.htbioimaging.com/.