AtlasEdge Selects Carma’s Operational Platform

LONDON & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtlasEdge, a pan-European edge data centre provider, today confirmed the selection of Carma’s Network and Digital Infrastructure Platform (NDI) to meet a broad range of IT needs.

Carma’s platform will form the integrated core of AtlasEdge’s sales, operations, engineering, customer service, security, and finance systems, as well as the customer-facing portal.

“Bringing together these aspects into a single, integrated platform is a very attractive option, and will enable us to deliver a simple, seamless experience for our customers,” commented Giuliano Di Vitantonio, CEO, AtlasEdge. “This is an important milestone in our mission to create Europe’s leading edge platform, as we continue to integrate and deploy across our extensive footprint.”

“As Carma breaks down all of the data and system silos, it will be able to deliver a truly holistic platform for AtlasEdge at a dramatically reduced total cost of ownership. Ultimately, Carma is greater than the sum of its parts, because it allows the user to engage in creative work and problem solving on behalf of customers,” commented Frank McDermott, CEO, Carma.

ABOUT AtlasEdge

AtlasEdge is a European edge data centre business with a mission to create Europe’s leading edge platform, delivering seamless, localised and ultra-low latency digital infrastructure to customers. Formed through a joint investment by Liberty Global, one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies and DigitalBridge, a leading global investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure, AtlasEdge already has an expanding portfolio of more than 100 sites across the continent, providing proximity to the core network that is critical for the technology of tomorrow.

For more information, please visit www.atlasedge.com

ABOUT Carma

Carma delivers the world’s first Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) platform that provides a fully integrated sales, operations, service, and finance solution for any vertical in the telecommunications industry. Carma aggregates over two dozen functions into one platform for a simpler, more robust, and more secure ecosystem with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. Carma links the physical assets of the network and data center to every customer, order, service, and invoice line item for complete visibility into every transaction. Carma is a Microsoft for Startups member, CSP Direct Partner, and ISV Cloud Embed Partner.

For more information, visit carma.net and follow us on LinkedIn.