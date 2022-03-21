KBRA Assigns Ratings to Sculptor Alternative Solutions LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns ratings to the Class A Notes, the Class B Notes, and the Class C Notes issued by Sculptor Alternative Solutions LLC (the “Issuer”).

The primary purpose of the Issuer will be to utilize Notes proceeds to make capital commitments to various open-ended funds and closed-end fund vehicles (the “Core Strategies”) managed by Sculptor Capital II LP. Proceeds from the Notes will initially be used to acquire Liquid Assets, Liquid Strategies, investments in open-ended funds, and finance various transaction costs. As capital calls are made from the underlying Core Strategies, the Investment Manager will utilize available cash flows and if required, will liquidate the transaction’s Liquid Strategies to finance these funding obligations.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (“Sculptor”) is a diversified global alternative asset manager established in 1994 and has a strong track record with an AUM of $38.2B as of January 2022, comprising largely of its flagship Multi Strategy Fund ($11.3B), Opportunistic Credit, Institutional Credit Strategies and Real Estate (collectively $26.8B). The management team comprises of 17 investment partners who have worked together for an average of 14 years and helped transition the firm from its former owner-manager structure into an independent asset manager. At present, the Firm has approximately 110 investment professionals specialized by asset class across 3 continents. The Firm has a diverse investor base comprising of institutional capital from pension funds, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, and private businesses.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

