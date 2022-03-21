KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2022-P1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2022-P1 (“CRVNA 2022-P1”), an auto loan ABS transaction.

CRVNA 2022-P1, represents the second term ABS securitization for Carvana, LLC (“Carvana” or the “Company”) in 2022, the sixth under its prime shelf, and the sixteenth overall. CRVNA 2022-P1 will issue five classes of notes (eight tranches) totaling approximately $1.05 billion. The transaction is collateralized by approximately $1.04 billion of automobile loans to primarily prime obligors as defined by the Company.

Carvana was launched out of DriveTime Automotive Group Inc. (“DriveTime”) in 2012 as an eCommerce platform for buying used vehicles. Carvana, through its website (www.Carvana.com), offers a unique used vehicle buying experience that enables customers to purchase and finance vehicles online through an efficient and transparent process. Initially launched in Atlanta, Georgia, Carvana has expanded nationally and is now operating in 311 markets. Carvana’s business and operations fully integrate all steps of the vehicle purchase process including vehicle acquisition, trade-in, financing, and delivery.

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and Carvana’s historical static pool data as well as publicly available static pool loss data for comparable auto loan originators. KBRA considered its operational review of Carvana, which was conducted at its Tempe, AZ headquarters in February 2019, as well periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

