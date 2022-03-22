Buyer Demand Prompts Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville’s Grand Penthouse Split Into Two World Class Offerings

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Congress Group Inc. and AECOM Capital today announced the Grand Penthouse of Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville will be split into two distinct offerings on the top floor of the skyscraper redefining the downtown skyline.

The design update was driven by record-setting demand for its initial offerings of six half-floor penthouses which sold out within months of being offered for sale. This set a new ceiling in the high-end downtown real estate market by totaling $57.5 million in penthouse sales. In total, the project has sold more than $300 million in real estate in advance of its opening this year.

Said Marie-Laure Frère, Director of Sales, “The appetite for penthouses at Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville has been unprecedented. With the announcement of our quick sell-out, the demand for our Four Seasons Penthouses has only increased. It made sense to adapt to the market and provide two additional penthouse offerings. Each of these include unique and stunning features and the largest private outdoor spaces at the very top of the city. These Penthouses are the catbird seats of downtown Nashville.”

Frère touts the outdoor terraces of the two penthouses being unprecedented in the market. At more than 500 feet in the air, each penthouse will have approximately 700 SF of outdoor terrace, with one featuring an outdoor spa.

In addition to the two new penthouse offerings, fewer than 30 units remain available at Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville. Frère notes that buyers are moving fast to secure the rare opportunity to own at Four Seasons. The sales team continues to welcome prospective buyers to its state-of-the-art sales gallery next to the project to share remaining offerings.

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville is a 40-story, full-service luxury hotel with 235 keys, a world-class spa, an array of lavish amenities, and 143 Private Residences. The property features exclusive resident services including 24-hour concierge, personalized a la carte services, and owner amenities including the expansive Sky Garden, residents’ lounge, and media room.

As the property prepares for opening, it has made key leadership hires including Richard Poskanzer as General Manager and Brian R. Drab as Director of Residences. Drab, who relocated to Nashville from Four Seasons Private Residences New York Downtown for the position, is charged with managing a dedicated staff focused on ensuring best-in-class, personalized service for residents.

For more information on Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville and remaining availability, visit: https://www.nashvilleprivateresidences.com/.