Harris Williams Advises Veson Nautical on its Pending Significant Growth Investment from Francisco Partners

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Veson Nautical (Veson), a portfolio company of Pamlico Capital (Pamlico), on its pending significant growth investment from Francisco Partners. Existing investors Pamlico and founder John Veson remain significant shareholders. Veson is a global market leader in commercial maritime software and data. The transaction is being led by Andy Leed, Thierry Monjauze, Erik Szyndlar, Ryan Costa, and Owen Hughes of the Harris Williams Technology Group and Jason Bass of the firm’s Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group.

“Over the last decade, we’ve been fortunate to have witnessed the truly impressive growth and trajectory of Veson under founder and CEO John Veson and President and COO Sean Riley’s leadership, and have been honored to have had the opportunity to advise them twice,” said Andy Leed, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Since partnering with Pamlico, Veson has established itself as the clear leader in the commercial maritime software and data market, one of the most attractive and complex areas of the supply chain, and we expect that momentum to continue in partnership with Francisco Partners.”

“Recent global supply chain challenges, particularly in the commercial maritime sector, have underscored the mission-critical nature of integrated, cloud-based software and data solutions like Veson,” said Thierry Monjauze, a managing director at Harris Williams. “As supply chain complexity increases, we expect to see continued strong interest in the sector from both investors and strategic buyers as maritime organizations accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and become more agile to better manage risk.”

Founded to transform the way the maritime world makes decisions, Veson is a global market leader in developing, implementing, and supporting the solutions that propel maritime commerce. Driven by a commitment to continual innovation, a spirit of collaboration, and an enduring focus on client success, Veson is a trusted partner to maritime operations as they navigate evolving business realities and new possibilities in a digital age.

Pamlico is a private equity firm founded in 1988 that invests in growing middle market companies in North America. Pamlico seeks control-oriented growth investments of up to $200 million alongside founders and proven leaders in its target industries: communications, healthcare, services, and software. The firm, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has assets under management of approximately $4 billion.

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 400 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With more than $30 billion in assets under management, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Technology Group advises leading private and public companies, founders, and private equity, growth equity and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The Technology Group has deep domain expertise in software and technology-enabled services and dedicated focus areas across a variety of vertical software applications and end markets. For more information on the Technology Group and its recent transactions, visit the Technology Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

The Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics Group serves companies in a broad range of attractive niches, including third-party logistics (3PL), automotive and heavy-duty vehicle, transportation equipment, and truck, rail, marine and air transportation. For more information on the firm’s T&L Group and other recent transactions, visit the T&L Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.