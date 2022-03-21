AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Alleghany Corporation and Affiliates Following Announced Acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of Alleghany Corporation (headquartered in New York, NY) (Alleghany) [NYSE: Y] and its various affiliated entities are unchanged following the announced acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) [NYSE:BRK.A; BRK.B]. (Please see below for a detailed listing of Alleghany’s companies and ratings).

Berkshire and Alleghany jointly announced on March 21, 2022, that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Berkshire will acquire all outstanding Alleghany shares for $848.02 per share in cash. The transaction, which was approved unanimously by both boards of directors, represents a total equity value of approximately $11.6 billion.

Assuming that the acquisition is completed as currently contemplated, AM Best does not expect the transaction’s execution to result in any immediate changes to Alleghany’s credit ratings. Over time, as AM Best learns more about Berkshire’s plans for supporting the acquired entities, it is possible that the ratings of Alleghany and its various affiliates could benefit from the vast financial resources and financial flexibility that Berkshire possesses.

The Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior), with stable outlooks, remain unchanged for Transatlantic Reinsurance Company and its following subsidiaries, collectively referred to as TransRe:

TransRe Europe S.A.

TransRe London Limited

Fair American Insurance and Reinsurance Company

Fair American Select Insurance Company

Calpe Insurance Company Limited

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior), with stable outlooks, remain unchanged for RSUI Indemnity Company and its reinsured subsidiaries, collectively referred to as RSUI Group:

RSUI Indemnity Company

Landmark American Insurance Company

Covington Specialty Insurance Company

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent), with the outlook of the FSR stable and the Long-Term ICR outlook positive, remain unchanged for Capitol Indemnity Corporation and its following subsidiaries, all of which operate under a pooling agreement and collectively are referred to as CapSpecialty Insurance Group:

Platte River Insurance Company

Capitol Specialty Insurance Corporation

The following Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings are unchanged with stable outlooks:

Alleghany Corporation—

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $400 million floating rate senior unsecured notes, due 2022

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $300 million 4.9% senior unsecured notes, due 2044

Transatlantic Holdings Inc.—

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $350 million 8% senior unsecured notes, due 2039

