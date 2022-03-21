Avita Celebrates Onsite Pharmacy Partnership with Crew Health in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avita, a leading national pharmacy services organization, partnered with Crew Health to open an onsite pharmacy at Crew Health’s clinic in Orlando. Working closely with Crew Health providers, Avita is providing high-quality and convenient pharmacy services to underserved patients in the Orlando area and surrounding counties, particularly those who are living with HIV, identify as LGBTQ+, or are underinsured or uninsured.

The pharmacy, which began serving patients in October, will have a grand opening on March 24. The new Avita onsite pharmacy enables Crew Health’s more than 5,000 patients to receive vital pharmacy services without leaving the building. This convenient “one-stop-shop” approach means patients don’t need to travel to receive their medications, which helps remove a significant barrier to access. The convenience of an onsite pharmacy location drives patient adherence to their prescription medication and healthy outcomes. In addition to its convenient location, the Avita pharmacy model includes staff trained and knowledgeable in HIV care and prevention.

“Crew Health shares our commitment to ending HIV and providing compassionate and culturally competent care to all patients,” said Michael Yount, Avita CEO. “We’re thrilled to partner with Crew Health to offer patients in the Orlando community a convenient, expert, and affirming option for their pharmacy care.”

In addition to providing a full-service pharmacy, Avita’s team has deep expertise in HIV, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), sexually transmitted infections (STI), and LGBTQ+ care as well as proven experience in onsite pharmacy and 340B program administration. This expertise will help ensure Crew Health can continue to offer high-quality care and its patients have easy access to the specialized care they need and deserve.

“We are very excited about this partnership with Avita,” said Chad Stowers, Crew Health CEO. “It takes our patients’ healthcare experience to the next level. Having Avita onsite means our patients do not have to worry about their prescriptions because they can pick them up that same day. Also, having LGBTQ+-competent pharmacists allows our patient population to feel comfortable. We look forward to this endeavor.”

As a trusted expert in HIV pharmacy care, Avita offers individually focused support to 340B covered entity partners to help them optimize their 340B program and reach more patients in their communities. Avita is the largest independent nationwide provider of pharmacy services for Ryan White/STD Grantees, AIDS Service Organizations, and Federally Qualified Health Centers.

About Avita

Avita is a national pharmacy services organization that unlocks the full potential of health for covered entity partners and individuals with unique health needs. As a full-service pharmacy, Avita has proven experience in 340B program administration and onsite pharmacy management. The Avita team has deep expertise in understanding and addressing the needs of communities disproportionately affected by complex health conditions, as well as HIV, PrEP, STI, and LGBTQ+ care. Avita provides care for more than 100,000 patients through over 250 covered entity relationships at 63 pharmacies nationwide. Avita is the largest independent nationwide provider of pharmacy services and solutions for Ryan White/STD Grantees, AIDS Service Organizations, and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). For more information, visit http://www.avitapharmacy.com/.