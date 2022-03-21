Hempsana Partners with 6Pak Solutions and NaturalSci Regulatory Consulting

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “Hempsana”) a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids and manufacturing of Cannabis 2.0 products, is pleased to announce a trilateral partnership with NaturalSci Regulatory Consulting Corp. and 6Pak Solutions Inc. This partnership will provide full turnkey solutions to brands and licensed producers looking to launch cannabis products to the Canadian cannabis market and help them navigate through many of the go-to-market challenges that are faced in launching products including but not limited to:

Regulatory and Compliance

Production Innovation and Formulation

Right-Sized Manufacturing

Supply Chain Management

Product Distribution

All three parties are very excited to officially announce this partnership and bring this idea to fruition. "I am very proud of my team and our fantastic partners for creating this new trilateral partnership; working together to serve the industry and expedite the growth of new brands in the Canadian market,” said CEO Kyley Paul of NaturalSci Regulatory.

“6Pak is very excited about this opportunity to work with NSRC and Hempsana. It extends the scope of what we’re able to offer our clientele, making the legal industry more accessible for all,” said Chris Sharanewych, CEO of 6Pak Solutions.

“Although the Canadian cannabis industry is fraught with inefficiencies, the market continues to mature and this partnership really exemplifies how good partnerships such as this one can close many of the gaps in the industry and, at the same time, bring great value to our future branded partners,” said Randy Ko, CEO of Hempsana.

About Hempsana Holdings Ltd.

The Company’s business involves the manufacturing of major and minor cannabinoid derivatives and producing cannabis extracts for use in finished products and other infused consumables. Hempsana’s Health Canada Standard Processing Licensed, and EU-GMP compliant facility provides the Company access to wholesale and retail channels in Canada and internationally. Hempsana currently offers a wide range of product formats, including cannabis concentrates, topicals, tinctures, salves, infused pre-rolls, and inhalable products which can all be fortified with major and minor cannabinoids that are all manufactured and distributed by Hempsana.

NaturalSci Regulatory Consulting Corp.

CEO Kyley Paul of NaturalSci Regulatory comes directly from industry experience having been the previous Regulatory Coordinator with Jamieson Laboratories prior to founding her company in 2015. The team has combined over 20 years experience in the NHP, cosmetic and cannabis sectors and licensed 1000’s of products within all categories for brands across North America and Globally. NaturalSci Reg’s core values include: Doing the Job Right the First Time and Investing in People and Relationships. We take pride in building trust with our clients and operate on relationships not transactions. We revel in providing excellence for regulatory and compliance in Cannabis and Natural Health Products industries.

6Pak Solutions Inc

6Pak Solutions Inc is a co-packing offshoot of ATG Pharma Inc, who are global leaders in automated liquid filling equipment. 6Pak uses this state-of-the-art equipment to fill, package, and label cannabis extract products. 6Pak works out of federally licensed facilities, all operators are highly trained, and equipment is GMP-compliant. 6Pak is currently able to assist with the manufacturing of vape cartridges, tinctures, and topicals. Our philosophy is to use our equipment, experience, and expertise to turn your 2.0 production from a point of stress to a point of strength.

