Windstream Wins FCC Support to Expand Gigabit Broadband Service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream, a privately held communications and software company, has received all of its Rural Digital Opportunity Fund long-form authorizations from the FCC. Windstream will receive $523 million over 10 years to help bring its Kinetic fiber-to-the-home internet service to approximately 193,000 locations in 18 states.

RDOF was designed to support network upgrades to bring broadband to unserved rural areas that would have been cost-prohibitive without a public-private partnership. These projects will deliver ultra-fast 1 Gigabit broadband to some of Windstream’s most rural customers.

“ As the pandemic demonstrated, robust broadband has become an essential service as more and more of the nation’s economy moves online, and public-private partnerships are essential to making it available in the most rural areas of America,” said Tony Thomas, president and CEO of Windstream. “ That’s why Windstream is participating in network expansion partnerships at the federal, state and local levels to deliver future-proof fiber broadband connectivity to our customers, and we have a strong track record of meeting our commitments.”

Windstream has already announced public-private partnerships in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Mexico and Pennsylvania, and more are on the way.

RDOF Phase I targets wholly unserved census blocks, defined as those blocks where no location receives 25/3 Mbps broadband. Windstream has begun construction in 16 of the 18 states where it received RDOF support.

Separately, Windstream has begun its own $2 billion initiative to continue expanding its fiber footprint and gigabit services to over 2 million homes and businesses in areas where there is an economically feasible business case.

