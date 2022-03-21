JOIN and DMP to Invest up to €80.5 Million to Create High-Definition Map in Europe

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ushr Inc. (“Ushr”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd. (DMP), today announces that the Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development (JOIN) will invest up to approximately €40 million to support DMP’s expansion into Europe, following the decision and receipt of approval from the Minister of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan. In addition, DMP will invest up to €40.5 million to expand its HD map data and software capabilities with a newly established European subsidiary, DMP Europe GmbH (DMP-EU).

Combining the knowledge, opportunity and experience stemming from a previous investment with JOIN in North America (announced on August 20th, 2021), DMP will extend its market leadership to Europe. DMP’s broadened HD map and software portfolio in Europe and other regions will support automakers’ global ADAS feature deployment.

“By building HD map coverage in Europe, DMP and Ushr are taking a significant step forward to support global automakers,” said Christopher Thibodeau, Chief Executive Officer, Ushr Inc. “Survey-grade roadway collection and high-quality feature attribution enables proper vehicle operation for ADAS functions. For the ultimate driver safety and comfort, a lane-level HD map must be complete, lean, and accurate. We are very excited to see that DMP and JOIN are executing their vision for global product expansion.”

Through this investment, JOIN aims to support DMP Group’s expansion of data coverage as well as help Japanese automakers expand their sales of vehicles in Europe equipped with the same HD map and software data format as those sold in Japan and North America.

This investment is also expected to contribute to “Promote the Use of Digital Technologies/Data,” which is one of the strategic pillars defined in the Japanese Government’s “Infrastructure System Overseas Promotion Strategy 2025.” With the international standardization of HD maps anticipated in the future, JOIN plans to support and facilitate discussions and negotiations with public sectors to promote DMP’s technological expertise in overseas markets.

This news was previously announced in Japan on March 11, 2021.

About Ushr Inc.

Ushr is the leading geospatial measurement and mapping company supplying HD maps and software for today’s advanced driver assistance systems and tomorrow’s autonomous vehicles. Since 2017, Ushr’s precise HD maps have enabled hands-free driver assistance that is uniquely safe and confident. Ushr is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, maintains map operations in Lompoc, California, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dynamic Map Platform, Japan’s foremost HD map producer.

About Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd.

Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd. is a company that provides research, development and commercialization of high precision 3 dimensional (3D) map data used in the realization of autonomous driving and safe-driving support systems, beginning with Japan’s motorways and expanding to overseas markets. For more information, please visit https://www.dynamic-maps.co.jp/en/index.html

For more information, please visit www.ushrauto.com.