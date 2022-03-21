Nasdaq Private Market and Astrella® Announce Strategic Collaboration

MENLO PARK, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AST Private Company Solutions, Inc. (AST PCS), an Equiniti company, is announcing that it has collaborated with Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), a leading marketplace for trading private company stock, to enable private companies to seamlessly manage company-sponsored liquidity events and cap table administration.

NPM supports private companies throughout all stages of their pre-IPO lifecycle including tender offers, auctions, investor block trades, company-directed windows of liquidity and pre-direct listing continuous trading. The NPM platform also provides a leading marketplace and comprehensive settlement process management through its alternative trading system.

Astrella was developed by AST PCS, the Silicon Valley-based business unit of ownership data management leader AST, an Equiniti Company, using technology to build the software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. The solution brings together private blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and predictive analytics. Astrella is built with an open API ecosystem that integrates with leading providers like 409A valuation providers, HR administrators and fundraising platforms.

With this collaboration, companies will have the ability to utilize Astrella to manage their cap table records and to run company-sponsored liquidity events on NPM’s platform in a more seamless manner.

According to Eric Folkemer, NPM President, "NPM strives to make the secondary liquidity process as efficient as possible for companies, and this collaboration with Astrella will help to further that goal by reducing the administrative burden of post-liquidity cap table reconciliation."

AST PCS President Carine Schneider states, "By building a link between Astrella and NPM that our joint clients can utilize, it will ensure that ownership data is automatically and accurately updated without friction in our cap table and employee stock plan administration system."

NPM has facilitated over $40 billion in transactional volume across 550 private company-sponsored liquidity transactions globally, serving over 100,000 shareholders for many of the world’s largest private companies.

Astrella supports companies in 23+ countries and clients range in size from brand new companies with 2 shareholders to multi-billion dollars unicorn private pre-IPO companies.

About AST Private Company Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2019, AST PCS is an AST affiliate serving private companies worldwide. Astrella, a cloud-based SaaS solution, allows private companies to manage their ownership data, including cap table and employee equity plans, and connect directly with related service providers to support efficient workflow and access to investors, advisors, and employees. AST PCS is now an Equiniti company. Visit us at astrella.com.

About NPM

NPM is a leading marketplace and liquidity provider for private companies. NPM provides comprehensive technology and capital market support to meet its customers’ needs. None of the information provided herein is an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, or to provide any legal, tax, investment or financial advice. NPM is not: (a) a registered exchange under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940; or (c) a financial or tax planner, and does not offer legal or financial advice to any user of the NPM website or its services. Securities-related services are offered through NPM Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system, and member FINRA/SIPC. Transactions in securities conducted through NPM Securities, LLC are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, nor are the securities subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. www.npm.com