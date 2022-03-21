UC Berkeley Extension Opens Summer 2022 Enrollment

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UC Berkeley Extension is pleased to announce that enrollment is now open for the summer 2022 semester. Put Extension on your calendar, with a course or a certificate that meets your academic or professional goals. Whether you’re looking for academic or professional growth, need to complete prerequisites for advanced study, looking for personal enrichment or to change your career, our classes and certificates fit your needs.

You can take many of our courses and certificates wholly online—perfectly fitting into your busy professional and personal life. They give you the flexibility to complete your coursework when and where that fits your schedule.

If you prefer to learn in person, many of our courses are also available at our Berkeley and San Francisco centers.

Why Choose UC Berkeley Extension

We empower individual learners of every generation to realize their educational and career goals by providing access to UC Berkeley’s network of instructors, experts and professionals, creating rich learning experiences to develop skill sets and critical minds, and motivating our students to be the change they want to see.

You’ll learn from instructors who range from seasoned professionals to faculty members at leading institutions—consider them your coaches and mentors.

Taking courses here means you also become part of a robust learning and professional community. Network with your classmates and your instructors. Stay connected through LinkedIn groups. See what’s trending on our Voices blog. Attend a free public event centered on a thought-provoking subject. Your experience with us will be educational, inspiring and lifelong.

Get Started Today

Visit extension.berkeley.edu to peruse our many summer offerings! From project management to editing to post-baccalaureate programs, you’re sure to find a course or certificate that speaks to your goals.

Simply enroll in a course and you’re on your way—no application needed. It’s time to start your educational journey.

About UC Berkeley Extension

Founded in 1891, UC Berkeley Extension is the continuing education branch of the University of California, Berkeley. Extension offers more than 2,000 courses each year, including online courses, along with more than 70 professional certificates, plus many specialized programs of study. Most courses take place in the evenings and on weekends to accommodate the busy schedules of working adults. Free and low-cost public events are also frequently held as part of Extension’s service to the local community.

The University of California, Berkeley, is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). UC Berkeley Extension—like all other UC Berkeley schools, colleges and departments—is accredited by WASC through the University.