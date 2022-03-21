Integrated DNA Technologies Adds MLL Munich Leukemia Laboratory to Align Program

On the heels of Integrated DNA Technologies’ xGen™ NGS portfolio launch, MLL, the Munich Leukemia Laboratory, one of the leading research and diagnostic laboratories for leukemias and lymphomas, has joined the global genomics solutions provider’s Align Program. (Photo: Business Wire)

On the heels of Integrated DNA Technologies’ xGen™ NGS portfolio launch, MLL, the Munich Leukemia Laboratory, one of the leading research and diagnostic laboratories for leukemias and lymphomas, has joined the global genomics solutions provider’s Align Program. (Photo: Business Wire)

CORALVILLE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the heels of Integrated DNA Technologies’ xGen™ NGS portfolio launch in December, MLL, the Munich Leukemia Laboratory, one of the leading research and diagnostic laboratories for leukemias and lymphomas, has joined the global genomics solutions provider’s Align Program.

The addition of MLL bolsters the program’s roster of preferred sequencing providers who are united in a shared mission to advance genomics research. MLL’s extensive experience in the sequencing of exomes, genomes, and transcriptomes, coupled with IDT’s robust xGen portfolio of NGS solutions spanning library preparation, hybridization capture, amplicon sequencing, and library normalization, provides cutting-edge products and services to support researchers’ NGS workflow needs.

“Accelerating the next research discovery continues to drive the genomics industry, and unlocking efficiencies and breaking down barriers can be keys to success,” said Rajan Kapadia, IDT’s VP of Global Sales and Marketing. “IDT builds meaningful partnerships with its Align Program members to open access to innovative NGS tools and technologies for the research community, and we’re proud to add MLL to our growing roster of preferred providers. Working in lockstep with our partners in science, together we can empower researchers and help advance their important work.”

MLL is well known for its extremely high level of expertise in NGS, which it now offers with its sequencing label, MLLSEQ, to researchers beyond the healthcare system. MLLSEQ offers a wide range of sequencing experience and capacities from wet labs to informatics. Services span from genomes to exomes to RNA sequencing, along with detailed bioinformatic processing and visualization of the data generated.

“We are very pleased to be part of IDT’s Align Program as its first partner in Europe,” said Manja Meggendorfer, head of molecular genetics at MLL. “Partnering with IDT to advance genomics research was an easy decision, as the company’s work uniquely aligns with our mission. As whole exome sequencing, RNA sequencing, and oncology translational research continue to grow in demand, we are excited to work alongside IDT to deliver the sequencing needs of the scientific community and look forward to the new discoveries to come.”

IDT is a leader in gene reading, writing, and editing, and delivers innovative, high-performing NGS solutions to enable research and discovery. IDT’s comprehensive NGS offerings feature customization, complexity and scalability that break down barriers for scientists and provide them confidence in their results.

Launched in 2021, the IDT Align Program broadens access to services and solutions that help move genomics research forward. The program unites some of the most comprehensive genomic sequencing servicers in the world who are aligned in a shared mission of collaboration and dedicated to breaking down research barriers. Align Program members help to ensure accessibility of NGS tools and resources for researchers who need sequencing tailored to their specific research. For a list of members and program benefits, visit IDT Align | IDT (idtdna.com).

About IDT

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT), a company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), develops, manufactures, and markets nucleic acid products for the life sciences industry in the areas of academic and commercial research, agriculture, medical diagnostics, and pharmaceutical development. IDT has developed proprietary technologies for genomics applications such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. Through its GMP services, IDT manufactures products used by scientists researching many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases. IDT is widely recognized as the industry leader in custom nucleic acid manufacture, serving over 130,000 life sciences researchers. IDT was founded in 1987 and has its manufacturing headquarters in Coralville, Iowa, USA, with additional manufacturing sites in San Diego, California, USA; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.idtdna.com and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

About MLL

The MLL Munich Leukemia Laboratory is a nationally and internationally active laboratory working to diagnose cases of leukemia and lymphoma. The expertise embedded within the company, along with its excellent quality assurance and turnaround times, guarantee optimal test procedures for suspected diagnoses of leukemia or lymphoma. In addition, modern equipment and state-of-the-art analysis methods lead to optimal diagnostics for patients. MLL is one of the world’s leading companies when it comes to the wide range of its diagnostics portfolio. The combination of interconnected methods of cytomorphology, chromosome analysis, FISH, immunophenotyping, and a large number of molecular genetic test procedures makes it possible to gain a comprehensive picture of the existing illness in order to subsequently ensure optimal, personalized medical treatment for patients. For more information, follow MLL on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter, or visit the MLL website.