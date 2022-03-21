Aria Systems Partners with Rentokil North America on its Billing and Monetization Platform to Support Lines of Commercial Business

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced that Rentokil North America, the global pest control leader, has selected Aria’s cloud-based billing platform to manage billing across multiple lines of business. Following a competitive review, Rentokil selected Aria for its billing and monetization solution.

Aria will automate account receivable processes, reduce manual processes, and streamline billing efficiencies to support the company’s continued rapid growth.

“As one of the largest and most diverse business service companies, we recognized the need for a new and modern billing system capable of supporting our more complex commercial business accounts,” said April Gascoine, Director of National Accounts for Rentokil North America. “With its focus on large enterprise businesses, Aria is the right fit for Rentokil. Aria’s billing platform will immediately enable us to accelerate revenue growth by reducing time-wasting manual processes and increasing billing efficiency and accuracy across all our lines of business.”

Rentokil provides pest control, air, surface and hand hygiene, property care, and a range of related services to residential and commercial customers across North America. The company required a solution capable of handling greater complexity, and one that could ensure bills are issued on time and all payments due are collected.

“With our focus on enterprise engagements, Aria’s platform is ideal for companies like Rentokil going through a period of significant growth and expansion and requiring a more agile and capable billing system to handle an increased volume of complex transactions,” said Tom Dibble, President & CEO, Aria Systems. “We are excited to welcome Rentokil and its well-known stable of brand names into the Aria family.”

