EnChroma Supports Colour-Blind Students at the University of Hamburg

HAMBURG, Germany & BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnChroma - creator of glasses for the colour blind - announced today that colour blind students and staff at the University of Hamburg will now be able to borrow EnChroma glasses. This will help break down barriers to learning and everyday university life.

Typically, about 80% of information is conveyed visually and often contains important colour components that can confuse or even frustrate colourblind people, especially when it comes to educational materials. While people with normal colour vision perceive over a million shades and hues, colourblind people see only an estimated 10% of them. Common colour confusions include green and yellow, grey and pink, purple and blue, and red and brown. Colours appear dull and washed out to them, and some are also difficult for them to distinguish from each other, which are normally very easy to distinguish.

One in twelve men (8 %) and one in 200 women (0.5 %) is colourblind - statistically, that is about 3.3 million in Germany, 30 million in Europe and 350 million worldwide. In relation to the University of Hamburg, this means that out of a total of 58,988 students and employees, approximately 2,779 students and 592 employees are colourblind (based on the statistics for the winter semester 20/21).

The University of Hamburg is the first European university to join many prestigious universities in the US that provide glasses for colourblind students as part of EnChroma's Colour Accessibility Programme. This Programme is already running successfully at Boston University, North Carolina State University, and Alfred University in New York, for example, as well as at more than 60 other public institutions such as museums and libraries.

"As we already know from studies, colour vision deficiencies can limit the ability to learn and put those affected at a disadvantage, especially in their studies," says Erik Ritchie, CEO of EnChroma. "We are therefore very pleased that the University of Hamburg is providing EnChroma glasses to its students and staff to make the campus more accessible for people with colour vision deficiency. It’s a very positive development that the issue is now also slowly receiving more attention at universities in Europe. We hope that more will follow suit this year."

Click here to see more images that simulate the vision of colour blind people.

The special optical filters in EnChroma glasses help colourblind people perceive a wider range of colours and see colours more vividly, clearly and distinctly. A study by the University of California, Davis, and INSERM, the French National Institute for Health and Medical Research, has confirmed the effectiveness of EnChroma glasses. A separate recent study published in early 2022 in the scientific publication Eye-Nature also highlights the benefits of the glasses for people with colour vision deficiencies.

The EnChroma Colour Accessibility Programme

EnChroma is the leading advocate for accessibility in colour with its Programme. The Programme helps public institutions such as schools, universities, libraries, museums and other institutions to set up a rental system for glasses to make these places more accessible for colourblind people. In addition, EnChroma also provides materials for educational institutions to educate teachers, students and parents about colour blindness and its effects. EnChroma also offers a similar Programme for employers. Public institutions interested in participating in the EnChroma Programme can contact EnChroma at accessibility@enchroma.com.

About EnChroma

EnChroma, based in Berkeley, California, received a grant from the NIH, U.S. National Institutes of Health and Biomedical Research, to develop its patented EnChroma lens technology. The development is based on 10 years of research and development and clinical trials at UC Berkeley and UC Davis. In 2020, EnChroma was awarded the San Francisco Bay Area's prestigious East Bay Innovation Award in the life sciences category.