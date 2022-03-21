Elliptic Labs Partners with AMD to Bring AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ to Growing PC/Laptop Market

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing a collaboration with AMD (Nasdaq: AMD) to expand Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform to select PCs and laptops powered by AMD Ryzen™ PRO 5000 Series processors. The combination of Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform on AMD based systems will bring innovative user experiences like presence detection, 3D touchless gesture recognition, and heartbeat and respiratory monitoring to PC/laptop OEMs utilizing AMD platforms.

Elliptic Lab’s AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform utilizes patented algorithms, proprietary machine learning (ML) tools and sensor fusion to create AI Virtual Smart Sensors. The introduction of Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform on select AMD Ryzen™ PRO processor-based platforms represents a tremendous growth opportunity for both companies.

Users continue to realign their work environments to more home office and mobile setups, demanding more powerful, less power-consuming systems, all while expecting new innovations to make their work simpler, safer, and more convenient. By offering Elliptic Labs’ Virtual Sensors on AMD Ryzen™ PRO processor-based systems, Elliptic Labs’ innovations in user experiences will help expand the capabilities and features PC/laptop OEMs can offer to customers.

OEMs have come to rely on Elliptic Labs to help make devices smarter, with features such as touchless gestures, presence detection and enhanced security. Because the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is software-only, OEMs also take advantage of lower costs while being responsible corporate citizens, decreasing dependency on hardware sensors reliant on precious metals harmfully mined and sourced.

“Elliptic Labs’ relationship with AMD demonstrates how fast and far Elliptic Labs’ value proposition for the PC/laptop market has come,” explained Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “AMD’s impressive growth trajectory reflects its commitment to innovation and pushing the envelope to bring greater user experiences to PC and laptop users. Joining together with AMD to make next generation devices smarter, faster, and safer represents a tremendous opportunity for both companies.”

“AMD is continually searching for innovative partners like Elliptic Labs to build upon our industry-leading notebook platforms,” said Jason Banta, CVP and General Manager, OEM Client Computing, AMD. “Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform has the capability to enhance AMD-powered systems, bringing new, innovative ways for our customers to interact with their PC.”

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor-fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, presence, breathing and heartbeat detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform and Virtual Smart Sensor are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

AMD and Ryzen are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.