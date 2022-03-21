The Pfister Hotel Names Christopher T Wood as Its Next Artist-in-Residence

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The AAA Four Diamond Pfister Hotel, owned and managed by Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, today announced Christopher T Wood as its 13th artist-in-residence. Wood, a Milwaukee-based pataphysical illustrator, will work in The Pfister Hotel’s lobby-level Artist Studio for one year beginning April 1, 2022. He will succeed current Pfister artist-in-residence and conceptual abstraction artist, Nykoli Koslow.

“I am honored to be chosen as The Pfister Hotel’s next artist-in-residence. To be able to connect with hotel guests and incorporate their experiences into my work will result in incredible pieces that will build upon each other to eventually tell the story of The Pfister and all who enter this iconic destination. By drawing a new piece every day during my residency, I will build a web linking hotel guests across time and space, offering a collection of drawings around the studio for all to enjoy. I look forward to this opportunity and to sharing my work with the community,” said Wood.

By applying unique processes he has developed over time, Wood creates drawings consisting of powdered graphite and exquisite shading that form distinct creations. He plans to draw a new piece each day that will eventually become a set of drawings, each serving as an extension of the other. The drawings may overlap, enhance or repeat to further showcase the experiences felt at that particular point in time. Wood’s work has been on display in exhibitions around the globe. Currently, his pieces can be seen at Portrait Society Gallery in Milwaukee as well as in the Wisconsin Artists Biennial 2022 exhibition at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) in West Bend, Wisconsin. He also shares his talent with his students as an adjunct professor at Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin and as a lecturer at University Wisconsin – Milwaukee.

During his residency, Wood plans to transform one side of the Artist Studio into a viewable working space so guests can witness his process firsthand. The other side of the studio will be a display and reception area allowing guests to see Wood’s daily drawings and to learn their story. The studio will also include the opportunity for visitors to answer a prompt, share an experience or submit an image in order to contribute to Wood’s process.

“For 13 years, The Pfister’s Artist in Residence program has put a spotlight on the city’s arts community in a uniquely accessible way,” said Tim Smith, managing director of The Pfister Hotel. “We are thrilled to host Christopher and his amazing talent within the hotel’s Artist Studio. Our guests will be in awe as they watch the transformation of a blank sheet of paper turn into a spectacular piece of art right before their eyes. Christopher’s pieces stand on their own but link in continuum, bringing our guests along in his journey.”

More information about Wood’s work can be found at www.christophertwood.com.

Nykoli Koslow Brings His Residency to an End

Serving as The Pfister’s 12th artist-in-residence, Koslow was awarded the role for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While guests can continue to see his work in the Artist Studio until March 31, 2022, they can also visit Koslow’s new exhibition, “Queer Mythologies: Transabstractions,” in The Gallery at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel through June 26, 2022.

For more information on The Pfister Hotel’s Artist in Residence program, please visit: www.thepfisterhotel.com/artist-in-residence.

To learn more about Marcus Hotels & Resorts and its properties, please visit: www.marcushotels.com.

About The Pfister’s Artist in Residence Program

Now entering its 13th year, The Pfister’s Artist in Residence program features a working art studio and gallery that is open to hotel guests and visitors. The program encourages the public to interact with the artist and witness the evolution of each piece firsthand. Over the years, The Pfister has received national and international attention for its Artist in Residence program. Since 2009, the hotel has been named a member of the Artist Communities Alliance, an international association of artists’ communities and residencies featuring a diverse field of more than 1,000 programs worldwide.

The program’s current artist is Nykoli Koslow (2020-2022). Past artists include Rosy Petri (2019-2020); Stephanie Schultz (2018-2019); Margaret Muza (2017-2018); Pamela Anderson (2016-2017); Todd Mrozinski (2015-2016; Niki Johnson (2014-2015); Stephanie Barenz (2013-2014); Timothy Westbrook (2012-2013); Shelby Keefe (2011-2012); Katie Musolff (2010-2011); and Reginald Baylor (2009-2010).

About The Pfister Hotel

At more than 125 years old, The Pfister Hotel is one of the oldest and most prestigious hotels in the Midwest and downtown Milwaukee. Originally opened in 1893 by businessman Guido Pfister, it was the most lavish hotel of its time. The hotel’s storied elegance had faded following World War II, until 1962, when Ben Marcus, founder of The Marcus Corporation, purchased this grand hotel out of bankruptcy. The Marcus Corporation renovated and restored the hotel to its original glory, adding convention facilities, a parking garage and 23-story guest tower. The Pfister Hotel is home to the largest collection of Victorian art of any hotel in the world, as well as an award-winning Artist in Residence program.

Today, The Pfister Hotel continues its tradition of gracious service and impeccable style and has been recognized by AAA as a Four Diamond property for 45 consecutive years. In 2021, The Pfister was recognized as a Top Hotel in the Midwest in Condé Nast Traveler’s prestigious annual Reader’s Choice Awards for the third consecutive year and was ranked the No. 1 Best Milwaukee Hotel by U.S. News & World Report. This exceptional property is a member of two prestigious hotel organizations, Historic Hotels of America and Preferred Hotels & Resorts. The Pfister Hotel is located at 424 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee. For more information, please visit www.thepfisterhotel.com and follow the hotel on Facebook and Twitter (@PfisterHotel).

About Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 17 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company’s distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes hotel food and beverage concepts developed by its Marcus Restaurant Group, featuring premier brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time® Pub & Grill and SafeHouse® Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http://media.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).