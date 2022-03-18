KBRA Releases Report Assigning Preliminary Ratings for Matching Fund Special Purpose Securitization Corporation (Virgin Islands) Matching Fund Securitization Bonds; Outlook is Stable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On March 16, KBRA assigned a preliminary long-term rating of BBB for the Matching Fund Special Purpose Securitization Corporation – Matching Fund Securitization Bonds Series 2022A and Matching Fund Securitization Bonds Taxable Series 2022B. The Outlook is Stable.

