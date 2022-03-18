KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to MSC 2022-L8

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to 38 classes of MSC 2022-L8, a $685.4 million CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 39 commercial mortgage loans secured by 125 properties.

The collateral properties are located throughout 37 MSAs, of which the three largest are New York (27.1%), Washington – NoVA - MD (9.9%), and Detroit (9.9%). The pool has exposure to most major property types, with three types representing more than 10.0% of the pool balance: office (38.1%), retail (29.8%), and multifamily (11.5%). The loans have principal balances ranging from $2.0 million to $68.0 million for the largest loan in the pool, Constitution Center (9.9%), which is secured by a 1.4 million sf, Class-A, LEED Gold certified office building located in downtown Washington, DC. The five largest loans, which also include ExchangeRight Net Leased Portfolio #54 (9.9%), Rose Castle Apartments (7.6%), 601 Lexington Avenue (6.0%), and 26 Broadway (4.9%), represent 38.4% of the initial pool balance, while the top 10 loans represent 60.1%.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction incorporated our multi-borrower rating process that begins with our analysts' evaluation of the underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance, which determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. On an aggregate basis, KNCF was 9.5% less than the issuer cash flow. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate basis, 44.0% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 93.3% and an all-in KLTV of 108.6%. The model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral loan that are then used to assign our credit ratings.

