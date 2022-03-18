Egan-Jones Sponsored the SuperReturn Private Credit Europe Conference in London

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Egan-Jones Ratings Company was a proud sponsor of the SuperReturn Private Credit Europe Conference in London, held from March 14th-15th .

SuperReturn Private Credit Europe is part of the SuperReturn series aiming to connect senior LPs and GPs to explore the latest investment opportunities and market trends.

Sean Egan, CEO of Egan-Jones, was the chairman of the second day and moderated the panel, “Futureproof strategies for continued success: finding alpha in today’s market.”

About Egan-Jones Ratings Company

Egan-Jones is recognized as a market leader in private placement ratings for insurance companies, asset managers, fund managers, investment banks, and many other market participants covering middle market loans, ground lease, CTL, CRE loans, real estate, REITs, project finance, BDC, and funds including closed-end funds, credit funds, CRE funds, direct lending funds, feeder funds, infrastructure funds, liquidity funds, mezzanine funds, mixed strategy funds, opportunistic funds, real estate funds, structured debt funds, etc. Click here to view sample private placement transactions.

Egan-Jones provides independent credit ratings, Climate Change / ESG scores, and Proxy research and recommendations.

Egan-Jones Ratings Company started providing ratings in 1995 for the purpose of issuing timely, accurate ratings. Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider. Egan-Jones is certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).