Teledyne Paradise Datacom Q-Lite Modem Selected by GISS for COBALT Manpack Terminals for Polish Armament Agency

CHELMSFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Paradise Datacom, the leading provider of satellite modem and SSPA solutions for secure, resilient communications announced a strategic integration partnership with GISS, a leading Polish company operating in the aviation and military communications market. The $1.3M contract provides a fully integrated Teledyne Paradise Q-Lite modem for the GISS COBALT Manpack Terminal.

The GISS COBALT Manpack Terminal has been selected by the Polish Armament Agency to provide a combination of SCPC and TDMA secure satellite services to Polish MoD end users. The project contract was issued on February 28th, 2022 and covers implementation between 2022 and 2024. The contract will involve the delivery of portable SHF tactical-level satellite terminals, which will provide reliable, mobile, and territorially unlimited SATCOM access. GISS selected the Teledyne Paradise Datacom Q-Lite satellite modem for its proven ability to reliably deliver high throughput, secure, resilient satellite links, and its robust and compact design.

“For manpack users, small size, low weight and low power use are critical,” said Andrzej Puścian, CEO of GISS. “The compact and rugged design of the Q-Lite and its combination of legacy and state of the art features made it an ideal choice for integration into the COBALT Manpack Terminal allowing us to reliably deliver the mission critical services needed by the Polish MoD’s end users.”

“The GISS and Teledyne Paradise Datacom engineering teams have worked in close partnership to achieve an elegant and robust integration of the Q-Lite into the COBALT terminal,” added Paul McConnell, Business Development Director of Teledyne Paradise Datacom. “This close working partnership is critical to delivering an overall package to Armament Inspectorate that not only meets but exceeds the needs of the end user in terms of service delivery and reliability.”

ABOUT TELEDYNE PARADISE DATACOM

Teledyne Paradise Datacom designs, manufactures and sells satellite modems, solid state power amplifiers (SSPA), low noise amplifiers (LNA), block up converters (BUC) and associated redundancy subsystems. We deliver satellite communications products around the world and have unparalleled experience in satellite communications products. At Paradise, we focus on creating significant product differentiators and innovative architectures to be the supplier of choice in the satcom industry. www.paradisedata.com.

ABOUT GISS

GISS (Global Infrastructure & Security Solutions) was incorporated in 2012 as a company operating in the aviation and military communications market. In the first phase of the company's history, the business model was based on international cooperation as a technical solution provider. In addition, the GISS engineering team continuously increased its competence in the installation and service of ILS/DME navigation equipment. GISS is now established as one of the leading Polish Satellite Communications companies. https://www.giss.pl/en/.