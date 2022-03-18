Squarespace and New York Knicks Announce Winners of the Fifth Annual Make It Awards

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Knicks and Squarespace, the website building and ecommerce platform, today announced the winners of the fifth annual “Make It Awards.” The program provides four tri-state area entrepreneurs and creators that are dedicated to helping their communities with the funds and exposure they need to elevate their businesses. The winners each receive a $30,000 grant, a one-year subscription for Squarespace, use of select Squarespace marketing inventory, including an annual Unfold Pro subscription, a feature segment on MSG Networks, and more.

The four winners this year are: Adapt Ability (Brooklyn, NY), Harlem Pilates (Harlem, NY), Legally BLK Fund (New York, NY) and COVERR (Queens, NY). Below are brief descriptions for each winner:

Adapt Ability is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides custom adaptive bicycles for children with special needs. Each bicycle is tailored to the child to provide mobility, a source of exercise, a therapeutic tool, and so that they can enjoy the simple pleasure of riding a bicycle. Adapt Ability bicycles are donated to families free of charge.

Harlem Pilates is the only Pilates studio in Harlem, and their focus is to make health and wellness accessible to diverse communities. To counter the lack of representation and diversity in the fitness industry, Harlem Pilates aims to create a safe space where everyone feels included, appreciated, respected, and celebrated on their wellness journey.

Legally BLK Fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was launched in 2020. With Black women making up only 2% of attorneys in the United States, the Legally BLK Fund is dedicated to supporting aspiring Black women attorneys by providing them with resources and financial assistance.

COVERR provides financial services that are customized for the gig economy and empowers the workers to reach their highest earning potential by offering a better alternative to a credit card or loan by eliminating traditional barriers.

The $30,000 grant is inspired by the investment Squarespace Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena received from his parents to launch the company in 2003. The submission process, which began in January, called for applicants to provide details about their business, inspiration for becoming an entrepreneur, community ties, and a plan for how they would utilize the funds.

The judging panel this year consisted of MSG Networks sportscasters Rebecca Haarlow and Monica McNutt, last year’s recipient and First Tech Fund CEO & Co-Founder Josue De Paz, Jack Settleman of SnapBack Sports, and Photographer Andre Wagner. Additionally, Squarespace Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena returned as a judge for a fifth year.

