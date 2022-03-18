JBL Collaborates with leaders in Gaming 100 Thieves on Exclusive Quantum ONE Headset Drop

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBL, a brand known for its superior audio, and 100 Thieves, a premier lifestyle brand that continues to shape gaming culture, are bringing their respective masteries to the table in this unique collaboration. The JBL x 100 Thieves headset is launching to satisfy a growing consumer craving for a product that celebrates their passion and interests. 100 Thieves has imprinted its signature geo print design on the JBL Quantum ONE headset built for exceptional in-game sound and performance. A limited number of the headsets will be available beginning March 24 at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on StockX via DropX, the platform’s innovative direct-to-consumer product release method.

“Collaborating with JBL has been an incredible experience and highlights how game-changing quality sound can be,” said Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, 100 Thieves founder and CEO. “We strive to work with brands that share our commitment of embracing diversity at the intersection of gaming, culture, and lifestyle in a forward-thinking way.”

JBL has been intentional in its partnership with Nadeshot, never wavering in its support of the former pro-gamer turned lifestyle creator. As both JBL and 100 Thieves are naturally inquisitive brands that honor self-expression, they have encouraged each other to push boundaries. The symbiotic relationship has allowed both brands to leverage the partnership to further their collective mission of amplifying gaming at the heart of our ever-evolving culture.

“JBL’s partnership with 100 Thieves has proven to be an integral piece of establishing JBL as a go-to brand in gaming,” said HARMAN Senior Marketing Director of Global Lifestyle and Gaming Michael Craig. “100 Thieves continues to be at the center of esports, lifestyle, and culture, making them the best partners for us to bring culturally relevant lifestyle products of exceptional quality to our consumers.”

As JBL’s first product collaboration within gaming, it was natural to join forces with longtime partners 100 Thieves. The Quantum ONE model served as a canvas for the collaboration, customized with 100 Thieves’ exclusive geo-print that represents this generation’s desire to confidently define its own version of success. Additionally, it is equipped with JBL’s signature QuantumSPHERE 360™ sound technology that gamers know and love. With active noise cancellation, the headset provides an unparalleled audio experience that filters out any noise that could hinder the gaming experience.

The limited-edition drop will be celebrated with an exclusive event in Los Angeles, California which will visually bring to life the evolution of sound in gaming to demonstrate its relevance to culture today. The immersive experience will conclude with a special performance by Grammy® Awards nominee and current Billboard Top 50 artist, Gunna.

Limited quantity available at $300.00, customers can shop the drop on StockX at 1 p.m. ET on March 24. This online release is the sole opportunity for fans to purchase a headset from this exclusive collaboration. For more information and to purchase the product, head to StockX.

