TruFusion Finds its Edge in West Hollywood, CA

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The premier boutique fitness franchise, TruFusion, announced the opening of its newest flagship location in West Hollywood, CA. The 15,000 square foot fitness studio is located at 900 N La Brea Avenue, just south of Santa Monica Boulevard.

TruFusion is a one-of-a-kind group fitness studio that offers over 240 unique fusion workout classes per week, including Heated and Unheated Yoga, Barre, Pilates, Barefoot Bootcamp, Cycle, Kettlebell, Battle Ropes, Boxing, Circuit, and TRX. Classes are in one of five distinct rooms - Sweat, Rock, Breathe, Soul, and Ride - that create the perfect, curated experience. Each room can accommodate between 30 and 80 members depending on the class.

At TruFusion, you will find a truly unique approach that includes the fusion of the core principles of Yoga into each class format, whether a Yin meditation or cardio, boxing or barefoot bootcamp, barre or cycle, pilates or circuit – each TruFusion’s class is curated to create the most exciting, unique, challenging, hardworking, and effective group fitness classes, you will find.

“I’m incredibly proud of the hard work, dedication, and innovation that our team used to bring TruFusion WeHo to life,” added TruFusion Founder Mike Borden. “We've taken great care to establish TruFusion as the leader in boutique fitness, and we’ve brought together an amazing team of passionate instructors in WeHo to deliver the TruFusion experience. We are all excited to make West Hollywood’s desire for elite, dynamic, and unlimited fitness a reality.”

“When building TruFusion WeHo, we made sure to incorporate elements that represent the local culture and create a dynamic and unique environment that aligned with our core values,” said Melvyn Miles, General Manager, West Hollywood. “I look forward to unveiling this incredible space and celebrating with the West Hollywood community,”

Beyond the studio design, instructors, variety of classes, and inspiring and supportive community, the team at TruFusion took great care to ensure the finer details at the flagship West Hollywood studio. Elements have been added that create an immersive experience, exciting all the senses, including “The Sanctuary” that connects the Soul and Breathe Yoga rooms with a Himalayan Salt wall; lighting installations that transform spaces and stimulate visual senses; an audio system with deep bass and crystal-clear sound that flood fitness students with endorphins; and the Ride room with the largest infinity mirror of its kind ever installed in a fitness studio. Simply put, there is no better studio and experience for the fitness and wellness enthusiast.

As far as membership, TruFusion offers a variety of membership pricing options. Unlimited membership sets them apart from the competition, allowing members to access all five studios under one roof and every class type for the price of one membership. Gone are the days of visiting multiple studios and paying for each, when TruFusion gives members everything they are looking for in one, simple Lifestyle Unlimited Membership priced at $249/month. The Studio offers an introductory offer of $59 for 15 days of unlimited classes, an Executive Membership for those with busier schedules that includes six classes per month for $169, a Class Pack of 5 Classes for $179, or 10 Classes for $319. Students, Active Military and Veterans, and First Responders can take advantage of special rates.

Tours are offered daily. For more information on memberships, contact the studio at (323) 238-4970 or visit www.trufusion.com/weho .

Founded in Las Vegas in 2013, TruFusion has emerged as one of the most dynamic brands in the boutique group fitness industry. With 13 locations currently open and more in development, TruFusion’s unparalleled class diversity, industry-leading instructors, and inclusive community make it the perfect destination for everyone. Whether you’re a beginner, yogi, or fitness fanatic, TruFusion has something to satisfy all skill sets and fitness levels.