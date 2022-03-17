Hempsana Signs Letter of Intent to Enter Barbados and Caribbean Market

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “Hempsana”) a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids and Cannabis 2.0 products, is pleased to announce that Hempsana has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Dreamdos Therapeutics Inc.(“Dreamdos”) to supply its premium medical cannabis products. Dreamdos is applying for its license to sell, distribute and import medical cannabis products in the Barbados market. Hempsana expects to ship its medical-grade cannabis products upon Dreamdos receiving its updated licensing.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dreamdos will draw on Hempsana’s full suite of product manufacturing capabilities to supply Barbados and the Carribean market with a range of cannabis tincture products. Specifically, Dreamdos intends to initially launch three cannabis tinctures in the form of a balanced THC:CBD formulation as well as THC dominant and CBD dominant cannabis tinctures.

“On the backs of obtaining our medical sales license, this global partnership expands our footprint beyond the Canadian borders. The medical patient market has been an underserved consumer segment, not just here in Canada but globally, and we are delighted to be working with Dreamdos to bring high quality medical products to the medical patients in the Caribbean region,” said Randy Ko, President and CEO of Hempsana Inc.

“Dreamdos is extremely pleased to partner with Hempsana to bring quality medical products to legal markets in the Caribbean region,” said William Wells, Founder of Dreamdos Therapeutics Inc. “Dreamdos’ mission is to bring innovative health products to underserved patients throughout the Caribbean region. Outstanding partners like Hempsana ensure our mission is successful.”

About Hempsana Holdings Ltd.

The Company’s business involves the manufacturing of major and minor cannabinoid derivatives and producing cannabis extracts for use in finished products, including topical creams, vape pens and other infused consumables. Hempsana’s Health Canada Standard Processing Licensed, and EU-GMP compliant facility provides the Company access to wholesale and retail channels in Canada and internationally. Hempsana currently offers a wide range of product formats, including topicals, tinctures, salves, vape pens which can all be fortified with major and minor cannabinoids that are all manufactured and distributed by Hempsana.

About Dreamdos Therapeutics Inc.

Operating through its Barbados hub, the company acquires and distributes medical products to wholesale and retail channels in legal markets for the Caribbean region.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the business and operations of the Company. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions and the state of the regulatory environment. Please refer to the Company’s public record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for more details on the risks faced by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.