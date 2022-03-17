Tallarna Joins the Green Finance Institute’s Coalition for the Energy Efficiency of Buildings

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tallarna, an award-winning climate tech company for the built environment, has today announced that it is joining the Green Finance Institute’s flagship Coalition for the Energy Efficiency of Buildings (CEEB). Comprised of experts from across finance, real estate, energy, and the government, this group tackles barriers to capital flow for residential retrofits.

The Green Finance Institute and its programmes work closely with the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy, the Department for Levelling Up, Communities, and Housing, and HM Treasury. CEEB enjoys insights from a growing network of pioneering local authorities in England and Wales, alongside commercial enterprises.

Stimulating investment for a net zero carbon future must be an urgent priority in an era of soaring emissions and unsustainable fuel prices. Tallarna will contribute towards CEEB’s co-design of financial solutions and data tools to further capital deployment in the retrofit space.

Achieving wide scale retrofit adoption requires collaboration between private and public bodies at an unprecedented scale. By 2035 alone, the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy estimates that £65 billion will be needed. So far, £3.8 billion has been set aside by the government.

Tallarna has proven experience in unlocking large-scale investment from the private sector. The company is partnered with a UK investment management firm with significant balance sheet capacity and experience in real estate and consumer finance. Access to the firm’s extensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) funding for retrofit projects is possible through Tallarna’s AI platform, KESTREL.

Key to Tallarna’s success is its resolution of the split financial incentives across the value chain. Specialising in the social housing sector, Tallarna’s legal structuring enables social landlords to enjoy off-balance sheet funding and improved cash flow, while residents benefit from day one bill savings and more comfortable homes.

Emma Harvey, Programme Director of the Green Finance Institute commented, “We are delighted to welcome Tallarna to join the CEEB’s mission. Bringing together technology, data, and financial solutions is vital to enabling the decarbonisation of UK homes.”

“Addressing the UK’s retrofit challenge demands the merging of public and private funding in a socially, environmentally, and financially sustainable manner,” announced Tim Meanock, CEO of Tallarna. “We are glad to be supporting the Green Finance Institute’s Coalition for the Energy Efficiency of Buildings in making this possible.”