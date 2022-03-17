Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour Presented by Mobil 1 Returns April 2022 to Immortalize Fan-Built Car as Hot Wheels® Die-Cast

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today marks the start of the 2022 Hot Wheels Legends Tour, as fan car registration is officially open. Celebrating its fifth year, this epic global contest offers builders a unique opportunity to have their passion projects immortalized by Hot Wheels in 1:64th scale. Once selected to be reimagined as a die-cast vehicle, the winning fan submission will be available for sale in more than 150 countries around the world. To enter now, visit www.HotWheels.com/Legends.

Founded in 2018 to celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour began as a series of 15 car shows hosted at Walmart locations around the US. Over the past four years, the competition has exploded and grown internationally to now include event stops in 13 countries spanning 5 continents.

Scheduled for April 14, the initial stop of the 2022 Tour will kick-off with a virtual livestream in New Zealand, and will be followed quickly by a virtual stop in Australia on April 21 and the first North American live event in Miami, FL on April 30.

Upcoming North American Tour dates include:

April 30: In-Person Event at Walmart in Miami, Florida

In-Person Event at Walmart in Miami, Florida May 14: In-Person Event at Walmart in Houston, Texas

In-Person Event at Walmart in Houston, Texas June 4: In-Person Event at Walmart in Atlanta, Georgia

In-Person Event at Walmart in Atlanta, Georgia June 18: In-Person Event at Walmart in Northwest Arkansas

In-Person Event at Walmart in Northwest Arkansas July 9: In-Person Event at Walmart in Detroit, Michigan

In-Person Event at Walmart in Detroit, Michigan July 16: In-Person Event at Walmart in Windsor, Canada

In-Person Event at Walmart in Windsor, Canada July 30: In-Person Event in El Segundo, California

In-Person Event in El Segundo, California September 10: In-Person Event at Walmart in Indianapolis, Indiana

In-Person Event at Walmart in Indianapolis, Indiana September 24: In-Person Event at Walmart in Dallas, Texas

In-Person Event at Walmart in Dallas, Texas October 8: In-Person Event at Walmart in Los Angeles, California

In-Person Event at Walmart in Los Angeles, California Date TBC: Virtual Livestream

Virtual Livestream Date TBC: Global Semi Final (Livestream only)

Global Semi Final (Livestream only) November: Global Grand Finale (Livestream only)

“After four years and dozens of events, it’s incredible to see how much the Hot Wheels Legends Tour has grown, both in the US and abroad,” said Ted Wu, Vice President, Global Head of Design for Vehicles, Mattel. “Pivoting largely to virtual events over the past two years, we saw the competition unite in an entirely new community of global garage builders and Hot Wheels fans. We’re excited to continue this growth in 2022 as we return to our live event roots. This year’s competition is guaranteed to be the best yet, and we can’t wait to see which epic builds emerge during the Tour.”

As in past years, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour consists of regional winners and Mobil 1 Fan Favorites from each stop who move on to compete in the semi-final and, for the most impressive builds, the Global Grand Finale. However, this year Hot Wheels is breaking with tradition by offering one regional winner the additional opportunity to have their custom garage creation reimagined as a limited-run die-cast vehicle.

In collaboration with Mobil 1, Walmart and Dickies, the Legends Tour will culminate in November with a livestreamed Global Grand Finale event. The winning build that best exemplifies the judging criteria of creativity, authenticity and garage spirit will be inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends™, joining previous champions including the 2018-winning 2JetZ™, 2019-winning 1957 Nash Metropolitan, 2020-winning 1970 Pontiac Trans Am and 2021-winning 1969 Volvo P1800 Gasser.

“People love driving and there’s no clearer representation of their devotion than the effort custom car builders put into their rides and the quality products that they use,” said Ryan Allen, Automotive Brands and Partnerships Manager, North America at ExxonMobil. “Having the opportunity to turn their passion projects into an iconic Hot Wheels car is incredibly exciting and we’re eager to see the unique creations on display during the fifth anniversary of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour.”

Conceived in 1968, Hot Wheels has grown to be the number one selling toy in the world* by volume. Evolving from 16 original die-cast vehicles with orange track system, the Hot Wheels brand continues to flourish, posting its first-ever $1 billion year of sales in 2021, with more than 25,000 unique designs to-date.

To learn more about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, visit https://hotwheels.mattel.com/explore/en/legends-tour.

*Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service

About Hot Wheels

As a 54-year-old brand more relevant today than ever before, Hot Wheels is the world’s leading vehicle franchise which represents and unites all segments of car culture. For decades Hot Wheels has proven its influence in automotive and pop culture with legendary design and epic performance. Through unparalleled collaborations with global leaders in streetwear, fashion, luxury, entertainment, action sports and motorsports, Hot Wheels is the #1 selling toy in the world with over 8 billion vehicles sold. The brand engages fans of every generation through immersive live events, global competitions, theme park attractions, world-class digital gaming, consumer products and film and television content.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and e-commerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About Mobil 1

Mobil 1™ motor oil is the world's leading brand of synthetic motor oil. Our advanced technology allows Mobil 1 motor oils to meet or exceed some of the industry’s toughest standards and to provide exceptional protection under even extreme driving conditions. Mobil 1 motor oil is designed to help protect critical engine parts, maximize engine performance, and extend engine life. For more information, visit us online at www.mobil1.us or and follow @Mobil1 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

*Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service