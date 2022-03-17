Gloat Announces ‘Opportunity Hub’ Powered by Open Ecosystem of Industry-Leading Partners to Help Enterprises Build Best-In-Class Employee Experience Programs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gloat today announced the launch of Opportunity Hub, a first-of-its-kind open platform that enables businesses to integrate learning, coaching, volunteering, employee well-being platforms, and more into the talent marketplace platform experience. The new capability creates a single destination for employees to discover opportunities for growth while giving businesses unparalleled flexibility to build best-in-class employee experience programs.

With only 13% of employees fully satisfied with their experience at work, and voluntary turnover reaching record levels, businesses are confronting unprecedented financial and operational risks related to the workforce. 71% of CEOs believe that talent and skill shortages will disrupt their business in the year ahead.

To adapt, organizations are utilizing a growing variety of tools and systems to support their employees, resulting in the average enterprise now having over 70 employee experience apps to address the needs of the modern workforce. Gloat’s Opportunity Hub helps organizations create a unified and personalized destination for employees to access these resources and growth opportunities, accelerating the impact of each investment that businesses are making in their employees.

Today, Gloat introduced the inaugural cohort of industry-leading Opportunity Hub partners: Udemy, BetterUp, Udacity, CoachHub, Goodera, Torch, VolunteerMatch, Josh Bersin Academy, Go1, Edcast, and Thrive.

70% of employees already believe talent marketplaces democratize access to talent and growth opportunities. Now, businesses can use this proven model to deliver developmental experiences from third-party sources through the Gloat platform. This will enable employees to discover and engage with all of these opportunities in the context of their own development goals and career growth, and use a myriad of opportunity types to bridge skill gaps, accelerate personal or professional growth, and contribute towards business priorities. Moreover, businesses will be able to harness more holistic insights into employee skills data and development needs to better serve their employees and their organizations.

“One of the most important factors in business success is employee experience,” said Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst. “The Gloat Opportunity Hub will give employees an expansive set of new opportunities for development and growth by connecting third party solutions to the talent marketplace.”

"We always envisioned the talent marketplace as a tool for agency and choice," said Gloat CEO Ben Reuveni. "There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to employee development and growth, just as there is no single set of tools that is right for a particular organization. With Opportunity Hub, every business can customize their approach to the employee experience and provide every employee with more opportunities for meaningful growth."

About Gloat

Founded in 2015, Gloat pioneered the talent marketplace by leveraging the power of marketplace dynamics—which revolutionized everything from transportation to e-commerce—to harness talent for business impact. Using AI to connect skills and interests to business needs, Gloat helps the world's leading global enterprises facilitate change at speed, retain critical talent, and design a future-ready workforce. The company was founded by Ben Reuveni, Amichai Schreiber, and Danny Shteinberg and is based in New York, with offices across the world and a global R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel.

www.gloat.com