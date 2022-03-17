Semtech Enhances Lightware’s New TPX Devices With Its AVXT Technology

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Lightware, a world-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative equipment dedicated to the professional audio/visual industry (AV), has chosen to base its new TPX devices on Semtech’s AVXT™ technology. TPX extenders allow for HDMI 2.0 signal management over a single CATx cable with HDCP 2.3 and Dolby Vision support, while also providing compatibility with Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE™) endpoints connected point-to-point.

“Upon the development of the new TPX devices, Lightware sought to create a new line of extenders that were both easy to utilize and cost efficient in order to take AV extension to the next level,” said Gergely Vida, founder of Lightware. “Integrating Semtech’s AVXT extension technology into the TPX devices was key to achieve those goals as AVXT extends multiple signal types over a single cable.”

The next generation TPX extenders are the first AVXT-based devices from Lightware which extend signals easily in a plug and play way. Additionally, the devices extend signals over a single CATx cable (up to 100 meters), allow fan-less, passive cooling and include Extended Display Identification Data (EDID) management. By leveraging Semtech's AVXT technology, the extenders are also able to output audio on the transmitter side to send it directly to audio systems as well as support bidirectional remote powering.

“Lightware’s new TPX products are an excellent showcase of Semtech’s AVXT technology for next generation AV extension applications,” said Don Shaver, vice president of marketing of video products for Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group. “With unmatched benefits that include reducing product and system costs, robust performance and 4K video quality, the AVXT technology is the ideal solution for AV extension applications.”

