Fluence Partners with Hydrofarm to Distribute LED Lighting Solution to U.S. Retailers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence), a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, today announced its distribution partnership with Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading manufacturer and distributor of hydroponic equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm will distribute Fluence’s newly released SPYDR Fang LED lighting solution to its network of hydro-shop retailers throughout the U.S. beginning early April 2022.

For more than 40 years, Hydrofarm has manufactured and distributed controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies that provide growers with greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their cultivation operations. Under the new partnership, Hydrofarm will supply retailers with Fluence’s SPYDR Fang, a product designed for craft growers and home hobbyists and built with Fluence’s trusted, research-backed and science-led engineering leveraged by growers throughout the world.

“Hydrofarm is thrilled to partner with Fluence and supply our retail customers with its advanced LED lighting product, SPYDR Fang,” said Bill Toler, chairman and CEO of Hydrofarm. “Collaborating with Fluence reinforces Hydrofarm’s dedication to providing growers the industry’s highest quality, premium brands. Our customers can be confident they are purchasing proven solutions that enable them to achieve their production goals.”

Fluence’s SPYDR Fang joins Hydrofarm’s wide portfolio of cultivation products as LED adoption continues to rise among cultivators. Growers throughout the U.S. will have greater access to Fluence’s technology via Hydrofarm’s national hydro-shop retail network.

“Hydrofarm has long been a leader in the market for controlled environment agriculture equipment,” said David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. “We are pleased to join forces and align with Hydrofarm’s mission of empowering cultivators by increasing the availability of premier products that are right for their unique needs. Fluence looks forward to collaborating with Hydrofarm to reach and deliver our SPYDR Fang LED lighting solution to craft and home cultivators throughout the country.”

For more information on Fluence’s extended suite of LED solutions, visit www.fluence.science.

About Fluence by OSRAM

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSRAM, creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world’s top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are based in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence.science.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading manufacturer and distributor of controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For more than 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers in the U.S. and Canadian markets make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com.